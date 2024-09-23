BYD eMAX 7 Bookings Open in India

BYD eMAX 7 bookings have commenced in India and customers may pre-book the car for Rs 51,000 from dealerships.

BYD India have commenced bookings for the e6’s successor, the eMAX 7. The BYD eMAX 7 is scheduled to launch on 08 October 2024. BYD claim the new eMAX 7 combines technology and luxury with sustainability and shares the same pedigree with the car it succeeds, but with features that are more advanced.

BYD have stated they will be providing benefits amounting to Rs 51,000 for the first 1,000 customers who book the BYD eMAX 7 by 08 October 2024, along with a complementary charger upon delivery. This offer however, is valid only for customers who book the vehicle by the said date and take delivery on or before 25 March 2025.

BYD say the name eMAX 7 signifies the pinnacle of innovation and progress in their electric vehicle line-up. The ‘e’ in the name represents the electric drive, emphasising the vehicle’s eco-friendly nature. The ‘MAX’ underscores the model’s performance, range and features over the BYD e6. The ‘7’ symbolises generation succession over the outgoing model, the BYD e6.

Rajeev Chauhan, Head of Electric Passenger Vehicles (EPV) Business at BYD India, said, “The BYD eMAX 7 is more than just a vehicle; it is a testament to our relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence. Our unwavering commitment to sustainable luxury has driven us to design a car that not only meets but exceeds the expectations of our discerning customers, setting a new benchmark in India’s electric MPV market. The BYD eMAX 7 is more than an electric MPV, it is a statement of style, performance, and environmental stewardship. Catering to the evolving needs of Indian families, it seamlessly blends elegant design, features, performance, and efficiency with sustainable technology for a greener tomorrow. We believe the BYD eMAX 7 will redefine the electric vehicle experience in India, setting new standards in the industry.”

The BYD e6 came with a 71.7-kWh battery pack and a 70 kW (95 hp) electric motor that had a peak torque output of 180 Nm. The upcoming eMAX 7 will be the third passenger vehicle offering from BYD for India.