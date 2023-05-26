BMW Z4 Roadster launched in India

The BMW Z4 facelift has been launched in India for Rs 89.30 lakh (ex-showroom) and will be available as a Completely Built-up Unit (CBU) from June 2023 onwards.

With the facelift, the BMW Z4 now gets a tweaked exterior design as well as new features on the inside. Additionally, it also gets a two-year and unlimited-kilometres warranty. In terms of exterior design language, the Z4 gets a newly designed BMW kidney grille sporting a horizontal inner structure design, large air intakes, the new vertically-aligned LED headlights, a long bonnet that stretches over the wheel arches, new air vents around the front wheel arches, a rear spoiler, L-shaped LED tail-lights, a diffuser on the rear bumper and dual exhaust pipes. A few other notable elements include the 19-inch M light alloy wheels, M Sport brakes, a Cerium Grey finish for the grille, ORVM caps, and exhaust pipes. At the push of a button, the classic soft-top opens and closes electrically in ten seconds.

Inside, the dashboard design remains mostly the same while there are updates to the trim and upholstery. In standard variant, the Z4 M40i gets a mix of leather and alcantara upholstery with blue stitching and piping for contrast. The Z4 also gets M Sport seats and steering wheel. Standard features include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with the latest iDrive 7.0 operating system, fully-digital driver’s display, ambient lighting, powered driver and passenger seats with memory function, dual-zone climate control, connected car features among others. BMW also claim they have improved storage space behind the seats.

Under the hood, the Z4 M40i is powered by a 3.0-litre, twin turbo-charged, in-line, six-cylinder engine – the figures remain the same as before; 340 hp, 500 Nm. The engine is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, sending power to the rear wheels only. As standard, the Z4 M40i gets adaptive M Sport suspension, M Sport brakes, M Sport differential, launch control, three driving modes and cruise control with braking function. The Z4 also gets dynamic traction control, dynamic stability control, cornering brake control and so on. BMW claim the Z4 M40i can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.5 seconds.

The BMW Z4 M40i is available in Alpine White as non-metallic paintwork and in the following metallic paintworks – Thundernight, Skyscraper grey, Portimao Blue, Black Sapphire, San Fransisco Red and an optional Frozen Grey II. The standard interior trim is in Aluminium Mesh Effect and upholstery options are Leather Vernasca Black, Leather Vernasca Cognac and Leather Vernasca Magma Red.

Story: Alshin Thomas

