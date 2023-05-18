Affalterbach Mode

The GT 63 S E Performance is the latest model to be added to the Mercedes-Benz India portfolio. Along with that, we got to check out some other AMGs as well. Here is how the experience was.

Story: Kurt Morris

Photography: Mercedes-Benz



The Mercedes-AMG track driving experience at the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) was an adrenaline-fuelled experience that showcased the power and performance of the AMG range of cars. It was a day-long event wherein participants got to drive all the different AMG cars on track. The cars included the AMG A35, AMG E 53 cabriolet, and the AMG GLE 53, as well as an autocross time attack course in the AMG A45 S.

The day began with a briefing session where the instructors gave a detailed explanation of the features and capabilities of each car. They also explained the dos and don’ts of driving on track and emphasized the importance of safety while driving at high speed.

The first car on the track was the AMG A35, a compact hatchback that packs a punch. The car is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine that produces 306 hp and 400 Nm of torque. The car’s acceleration is impressive, with a 0-100 km/h time of just 4.7 seconds. The car felt agile and nimble on the track, with excellent handling and responsive steering.



Next up was the AMG E 53 cabriolet, a luxury convertible that offers both style and performance. This car is powered by a 3.0-litre in-line six engine that is paired with an electric motor to produce a combined output of 435 hp and 520 Nm. The car’s acceleration was smooth and effortless and the sound of the engine was exhilarating as it raced down the straight.

The AMG GLE 53 was the third car on the track, a powerful SUV that combines luxury with performance. It is powered by the same 3.0-litre in-line six engine as the E 53 cabriolet, which is paired with an electric motor to produce a combined output of 435 hp and 520 Nm of torque. The car’s size and weight did not affect its performance on the track and it felt surprisingly agile around corners.

After the track sessions, the participants moved to the autocross time attack course, where they got to drive the AMG A45 S. The car is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine that produces a whopping 416 horsepower and 500 Nm of torque. Its acceleration is mind-boggling: 0-100 km/h in just 3.9 seconds. Pushing the limits on an autocross track with a Mercedes AMG A45 S and achieving a timed run of 23.35 seconds is a testimony to the car’s impressive performance. It felt like a rocket on the autocross track, with quick gear-changes and lightning-fast steering.

The Mercedes-AMG track driving experience at the BIC was an unforgettable experience. The AMG range of cars speak volumes about Mercedes’ commitment to performance and the driving experience ably demonstrated the power and capability of each car. The instructors were knowledgeable and friendly and their emphasis on safety made the driving experience enjoyable and stress-free. Overall, the event was a celebration of the AMG range of cars and a reminder of why Mercedes-AMG is a leader in the performance car market.

Now let’s get to the showstopper of this entire event, which was the launch of the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance. The GT 63 S E Performance has been launched by Mercedes-AMG in India priced at Rs 3.30 crore (ex-showroom). This high-performance four-door coupé, which is supported by an electric engine and high-performance battery, is the most potent vehicle to come out of Affalterbach. Lewis Hamilton, a former Formula 1 driver, will give the clients who order one the key to the vehicle.

Based on the GT 63 S 4-door coupé, the AMG GT 63 S E Performance has a twin-turbocharged, 4.0-litre, V8 petrol engine with 639 hp and a nine-speed automatic transmission. The rear axle-mounted 204-hp electric motor is connected to this powertrain, giving it a total output of 843 hp and 1,470 Nm of torque. With this power, the car is capable of a top speed of 316 km/h and a stated 0-100 km/h acceleration time of 2.9 seconds. The powertrain can send power to the front wheels as the car comes with a Mercedes-AMG 4MATIC+ AWD system.

The electric drive mode is one of the seven driving modes available. This enables the vehicle to travel up to 13 km only on electric power. This may not sound like much, but the battery has been designed to give the motor a lot of energy when you step on the accelerator. Stay tuned for a detailed review soon.