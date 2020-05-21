Will a Nissan 400Z Take on the Updated Toyota Supra?

A new Nissan 400Z is expected to be in the pipeline with the recently updated Toyota Supra right in its crosshairs.

The Nissan Fairlady Z is a popular name in the tuner car scenario, while its other nameplate, the 350Z, is just as regular a name for those in into computer gaming, and so was the 370Z that followed. The Nissan 370Z was even sold in India for some time and there are more than a few examples around. However, this isn’t what was, it’s about what could be. And what could be is a new Z that’s more powerful, more aerodynamic and, well, just cooler. Enter the Nissan 400Z.

The next coming of the Z car line, little sibling to gojira, or Godzilla, as the GT hyphen R is known as is set to be quite a stunner if rumours are to be believed.

With the Toyota Supra getting a bump-up to 387 hp and 500 Nm from its 3.0-litre turbo-petrol in-line six cylinder, the new Nissan 400Z has its work cut out for itself – not to mention some stiff competition from the Germans as well, a certain 718 comes to mind. The 370Z, still on sale, has a 3.7-litre V6 that makes 332 hp at 7,000 rpm and 363 Nm of torque at 5,200 rpm – definitely a sports car, that one. That aside, what the Nissan 400Z could bring is well and truly a work of a very wild imagination. An uprated V6 with more than 400 hp is expected, as is a price-tag just over the present 370Z, which starts from just £30,035 (or Rs 28 lakh approximately) in the UK now. The 370Z NISMO, meanwhile, with all of 349 hp and 371 Nm along with a lot of special treatment, costs £40,535 (or Rs 37 lakh approx). The Nissan 400Z should have evolutionary styling, keeping the signature proportions and elements – the silhouette and sharp tail-lamp clusters – in place, but don’t count out some radically different bits making an appearance.

We expect to hear more from the Japanese major about their new sports car, but while the Nissan 400Z may still be a work-in-progress, the all-new Kicks 2020 with traces of Godzilla’s DNA in its cylinders has just arrived with a new turbo-petrol engine.

