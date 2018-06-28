Volvo XC90 T8 Inscription Available to Order

Volvo Cars have introduced the XC90 T8 TwinEngine AWD model with seven seats in the top-spec Inscription trim at Rs 96.65 lakh (ex-showroom).

The second-generation XC90, introduced in 2015, was the car that turned the fortunes of the Swedish brand worldwide and had their sales charts surging. The D5 AWD model is now being assembled in India, at their facility near Bengaluru, owing to growing popularity and encouraging sales.

The arrival of the T8 Inscription, albeit only on order, makes available an ultra-refined petrol offering that’s aided by significant electric power. A 2.0-litre turbo-supercharged petrol engine delivers smooth performance, with a peak 320 PS and 400 Nm of torque being transmitted to the front wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission, with the rear-axle mounted e-motor adding about 65 kW (88 PS) and 240 Nm of torque via a smart transmission. The drive modes allow the XC90 T8 to be driven in Pure electric mode for up to 40 km, in Hybrid mode where the engine works as a generator to extend electric range, and in Power mode where both the petrol engine and the electric motor work together to deliver up to 408 PS and 640 Nm split between the front and rear axles.

We’ve driven the XC90 T8 Inscription at the international drive and had come away impressed with its capability, in terms of stability, effortlessness, off-road capability, as well as efficiency, with an indicated 47 km/l being displayed on the trip computer in the info-console. Click here to read our drive review.

Volvo India have been on an expansion spree, opening new dealerships as well as a parts warehouse, with an aim to better penetrate the Indian luxury market and be accessible to more potential buyers, as well as speed up turnaround time for after-sales service.

Story: Jim Gorde