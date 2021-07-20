Volkswagen To Usher In A New Era With Customer Service

Volkswagen India plans to usher in a new era for their brand with a new design and logo apart from other aspects across the country.

These new touchpoints will involve a number of facets starting with their design and logo. The German manufacturer tends to expose a warmer tone with more colour and light attempting to make Volkswagen more attractive to the Indian buyer. We can also expect to see an increase in digitalization and connectivity at all dealerships allowing better personalization and data-driven customer communication.

Volkswagen India plans on conducting better customer-orientated development done through training and development programs for their employees and dealerships. All this shall be carried out leading up to the launch of the new Volkswagen Taigun, the company’s newest compact SUV set to launch in India.

Commenting on the announcement, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “The implementation of new brand design across our dealerships marks a new era for Volkswagen in India. By implementing the new brand design and logo, we aim to create a 360° customer experience, that is intriguing and contemporary across all channels and appeals to our customers.”