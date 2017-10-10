Volkswagen Passat Launched in India

Volkswagen bring back their mid-sized luxury sedan – the Passat, which is now based on their MQB platform.

The Volkswagen Passat is a highly capable mid-sized luxury sedan by VW, however, it was discontinued from the Indian market a long time ago. However, today, Volkswagen India have launched the latest iteration of the Passat in the country at a starting price tag of Rs 29.99 lakh for the Comfortline and Rs 32.99 lakh for the Highline variant, prices are ex-showroom.

The new Passat is based on the company’s highly-acclaimed MQB platform and this very model made its debut in November 2014. However, it took Volkswagen three years to bring it to India. The new Passat may still remind you of the earlier model, however, this one gets a bold new front-end with reworked LED head lamps with LED Daytime Running Lights. Volkswagen have retained the same wide grille that was seen on the earlier car but with a few tweaks. At the back of the new Passat sit a pair of swanky new tail lights that look gorgeous. Both the bumpers, front and rear, are redesigned and feature wider air dams and sleek fog lamps.

Features wise, you get a large touchscreen infotainment system that sports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay along with multiple connectivity options. You also get dual-zone climate control, plush leather seats, a textured dashboard, steering mounted controls and much more.

Engine wise, the new Passat comes with Volkswagen Group’s tried and tested 2.0-litre TDI motor that is good for 177 PS. This engine will be mated to VW’s six-speed DSG or dual-clutch automatic gearbox. The MQB platform has made the new Passat longer as the wheelbase has been extended by 80 mm, this should allow for more knee room when compared to its predecessor. The new Passat, however, has shrunken in overall length and height but it is now wider than before. The car is being assembled at the German brand’s Aurangabad facility, which is also used by Audi India. This has enabled VW to price the new Passat competitively. Watch this space for more information.