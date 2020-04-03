Virtual Premiere for BMW Concept i4

Following the cancellation of the Geneva Motor Show in light of the pandemic, the BMW Concept i4 was then virtually revealed in a special session online.

The BMW Concept i4 marks the first executive sedan challenger to the Tesla Model 3 to arrive from Bavaria and will go on sale next year. The coupé-style roof represents a modern all-electric take on the 4 Series models, albeit with two more doors; an electric 4 Series Gran Coupé, if you will. The Concept i4 is a big leap forward from the i3 hatchback in terms of size, evolved styling as well as power. Speaking of which, the Concept i4 has an output to match the conventionally-powered and extremely premium V8-engined M850i, with its peak 390 kW (530 hp). That, plus a WLTP range of 600 km, makes it every bit the modern and desirable car.

The long wheelbase, fastback roofline and compact overhangs make it a stylish proposition that also aims to be an everyday premium electric car. It bears several visual cues from BMW i, with diffuser elements in BMW i Blue, and the Frozen Light Copper exterior finish. Inside, the Curved Display, seats with microfibre and leather, and accents in Gold Bronze all make for a warm yet modern interior.

Oliver Zipse, Chairman of the Board of Management at BMW AG, at the virtual premiere of the new Concept i4 said, “This four-door BMW Gran Coupé is fully electric and just as fascinating and fast as it looks. It is also suited to long distances, with an electric range of up to 600 kilometres, based on the new WLTP test cycle. Powered by our fifth-generation BMW eDrive technology, it has a very slim battery with optimum energy density. Moreover, the development and production of the e-drive is done in-house, as well as the battery cell research. The e-drive offers a thrilling peak performance of up to 530 horsepower. And, we will not use any rare earths in the electric motor. All of this shows that we are fully committed to climate protection.

“I can assure you and our customers: We will fulfil the tough European CO2 regulations for 2020 and 2021. This year alone, we will reduce our European fleet target by around 20 per cent. I promise you, our customers will never have to compromise between driving pleasure and sustainable mobility. Every BMW will drive like a true BMW. The BMW i4 will definitely be proof of that! We will build this great car right here in Munich, and I can tell you this: the design you see here is quite close to the actual series car.”