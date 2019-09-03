Updated Nissan GT-R Revealed For 2020

The Nissan GT-R celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. What better way to commemorate that milestone than with the launch of the 2020 Nissan GT-R.

The updated 2020 Nissan GT-R features a number of enhancements that have, in turn, optimized performance, improved handling characteristics and souped up the iconic look of the car.

The all-new Nissan GT-R is powered by the 3.8-litre, 24-valve, twin-turbocharged V6, engine that makes 570 hp at 6,800 rpm and 637 Nm of peak torque between 3,600 and 5,800 rpm mated to a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and all-wheel-drive. This engine configuration will be seen on the Pure, Recaro Prestige and Track Edition variants. On the other hand, the more powerful Nismo, with GT3 class turbochargers, is tuned to make 600 hp and 652 Nm of peak torque at the same engine speeds.

The GT-R’s VR38DETT engine now gets new turbochargers, which increase the engine’s low rpm response thanks to an abradable seal, providing tighter clearances and a five per cent increase in efficiency. Gear shifts are also 0.15 of a second faster when in R-Mode. Furthermore, ceramic brakes as well as carbon seats, roof and spoiler will be available as options for the Track Edition variant. The electronically-controlled suspension has been tuned to provide better stability in corners and deliver a smoother drive. Nissan claim that the new steering set-up is more precise than ever and requires minimal corrections at speeds of up to 300 km/h. A new brake booster increases the initial braking response by engaging with less pedal stroke, resulting in enhanced stopping power and feel.

The exhaust, inspired from racing technology, features turbo flange attachment points which allow for easier servicing without touching the exhaust manifold. There is also a new titanium exhaust muffler, featuring titanium finishers with burnished blue tips. New 20-spoke, 20-inch alloy wheels have also been introduced with the 2020 Nissan GT-R.

The prices for the 2020 Nissan GT-R, in the UK, start at £83,995 (Rs 72.68 lakh). Nissan have priced the Recaro variant at £86,995 (Rs 75.30 lakh), while the Prestige Back is for £87,995 (Rs 76.17 lakh), Prestige Tan/Grey/Red is for £88,995 (Rs 77.05 lakh). The more exclusive Track Edition costs £99,995 (Rs 86.88 lakh) and, finally, the more powerful NISMO costs £174,995 (Rs1.51 crore) before tax. Bookings for the 2020 Nissan GT-R have opened in the UK and first customers can expect deliveries to commence in November. Expect the updated car to arrive in India following its global roll-out.

Story: Azaman Chothia