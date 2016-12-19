Toyota Sell Over One Lakh Fortuners in India

The Toyota Fortuner premium SUV has been a bestseller since its introduction in 2009

Toyota Kirloskar Motor have announced the sale of over one lakh (100,000) units of their successful Fortuner SUV. This announcement comes on the heels of the introduction of the latest version of this car, which no doubt contributed to the sales figures.

Expressing his view on achieving this milestone, N Raja, Director & Senior Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “Being able to serve more than one lakh happy customers in such a premium and competitive segment is a huge achievement for us. This would not have been possible without the support of our customers who have appreciated the product so much.”

Over 6,000 orders have been received for the new Fortuner within the first few weeks of its launch, which is a testament to the popularity of the model in India