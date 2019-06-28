The Next-Generation of Dealerships: Mahindra Showcase World of SUVs

Mahindra have showcased their next-generation of dealerships that will offer customers a next-level experience. The exclusive dealerships will be called World of SUVs.

Mahindra have already set up 300 of the new World of SUVs dealerships across the country in a record time of six months. Apart from the new look and feel of the dealerships, World of SUVs will put digital technologies to maximum use and offer a customer experience like never before. The revamping of the dealership is in line with the Mahindra DNA of tough and rugged and is conceived around the theme of ‘Live Young, Live Free’

Since the hexagon represents the shape of DNA, the hexagonal design forms have been aptly carried forward across the dealership touch-points as an expression of the DNA of Mahindra SUVs. The dealerships will also offer Wi-Fi connectivity, luxurious customer lounges, and Re-Fuel counters. There will also be VIP treatment for each vehicle on display.

There will be a display area for high-end SUVs such as the Alturas G4 which will offer a virtual reality experience for the customer along with TV screens for mirroring. The mirroring of the tablets appear on 86-inch screens giving the entire family the experience. The zone will also have specially-trained relationship managers for a more personalized experience.

Sales assistance will now be aided through digital interventions which will ensure paperless interaction. These digital interventions will be held using a few methods. Tablets will be used to capture customer information and in turn provide a demo to the customer based on his queries. There will be a digital information panel near each vehicle on display giving a customer easy access and transparency on his doubts. Personal voice assistance will be offered in the vehicles that are given for test drives. Test drives can also be scheduled as per customers requests. A merchandise and accessories zone will also be a part of the new dealerships.

Speaking at the showcase of the World of SUVs, Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales and Customer Care, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd said, “The Mahindra World of SUVs is a differentiated customer experience, a synthesis of next level technology with a physical environment that showcases the brand promise of ‘Live Young, Live Free’. In fact it is built on the foundation of providing convenience, transparency and personalization.”

Story: Azaman Chothia