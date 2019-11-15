The New Ferrari Roma is La Nuova Dolce Vita

The new Ferrari Roma sees the Italian marque stay true to their tradition of naming beautiful GT cars after just as spectacular Italian cities and locales.

The latest in the line-up of the Italian marque, the new Ferrari Roma promises to be La nuova Dolce Vita, or the new good life. It is a front mid-engined 2+ grand-touring coupé with curvaceous styling that aims to be a contemporary representation of the care-free pleasurable way of life that characterized Rome in the 1950s and ’60s.

The new Ferrari Roma packs a more powerful evolution of the 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 seen in the Portofino and GTC4Lusso T, with 620 hp coming in between 5,750 and 7,500 rpm, and the same wholesome 760 Nm peaking between 3,000 and 5,750 rpm. Ferrari’s tech will, no doubt, keep the acceleration going strong through the gears. Speaking of which, the new 8DCT eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, also seen in the SF90 Stradale, is derived directly from their Formula 1 programme, with the switch to eight ratios from seven being made in F1 racing since the start of the turbo-V6-hybrid era. Additional tech includes the Side Slip-angle Control version six (SSC 6.0), the F1-TCS traction control, the E-Diff3 electronic rear differential and 35-profile ZR-rated tyres sized 245 front and 285 rear on 20-inch wheels. The brakes are 390-mm at the front and 360-mm at the rear.

At 1,472 kg dry, the Ferrari Roma is among the lightest coupés from the sports car icon. It measures 4,656 mm long, 1,974 mm wide, 1,301 mm high and has a wheelbase measuring 2,670 mm. The kerb weight is 1,570 kg. That’s a power-to-weight of 395 hp/tonne. The Ferrari Roma will sprint from zero to 100 km/h in 3.4 seconds, and to 200 km/h in 9.3 seconds.

The new approach to the interior in the Ferrari Roma led to the creation of two driver and passenger safety cells; an evolution of the Dual Cockpit concept. That sees surfaces and functions being organically distributed in the cockpit, defined by elements that seem to unfold seamlessly around the concept and perception of space. The touchscreen set-up allows both driver and passenger to get a view and handle of proceedings.

The Ferrari Roma will be introduced into global markets over the next few months and should be available to order in India shortly.