The Long Tail Is Back: New McLaren 600LT Unveiled



McLaren have taken the wraps off their latest car to be bestowed with the famous ‘LT’ moniker, the new 600LT.

A more hardcore version of the existing Sport Series, the 570S, the new 600LT claims to be the lightest, quickest, and most powerful Sport Series McLaren ever. The LT is largely based on the 570S with a lot more added ability and agility: the M838TE 3.8-litre twin-turbo V8 engine is further tuned to develop a more explosive 600 PS and 620 Nm. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. The new 600LT inherits its famous ‘Long Tail’ name from other legendary cars in the McLaren portfolio, stemming from the McLaren F1 GTR ‘Long Tail’, and the more recent 675LT and its drop-top twin, which were based on the 650S Super Series car of the time.



Mike Flewitt, Chief Executive Officer, McLaren Automotive, said, “The new McLaren 600LT is our most extreme road-legal Sports Series model and possesses the optimized aerodynamics, increased power, reduced weight, track-focused dynamics and enhanced driver engagement that are the hallmarks of any McLaren LT. Only the fourth McLaren in more than two decades to be designated a ‘Long Tail’, the 600LT redefines expectations of super sports car performance, delivering astonishing acceleration and outstanding track cornering speeds with a truly extraordinary dynamic connection between driver and car.”

The new 600LT epitomizes the McLaren philosophy of developing lightweight supercars to deliver extreme performance. The engine management system has been recalibrated with less back pressure from the top-mounted exhausts, which are shorter than the more extreme McLaren Senna, and allows the engine to breathe more freely. The output delivered makes for some astonishing numbers with 0-100 km/h dismissed in 2.9 seconds, matching that of the 675LT, 0-200 km/h takes 8.2 seconds and the 600LT will carry on till a top speed of 328 km/h.



Inspired by the 675LT models and the legendary ‘Long Tail’ F1 GTR racing predecessor, the new addition to the LT family includes all the physical hallmarks of a ‘Long Tail’ McLaren. The new car includes an extended front splitter, lengthened diffuser, fixed rear wing, and an elongated silhouette – 74 mm compared to the standard 570S. The new car is also more aerodynamic and, working with the flat carbon-fibre floor, the new 600LT produces 100 kg of downforce at 250 km/h generating more grip and enhanced stability for the car to excel on road and track.



The car further incorporates further use of carbon-fibre – including the monocoque chassis which is 25 per cent stiffer than an aluminium chassis. The extensive use of lightweight materials means the 600LT weighs in at just 1,247 kg (dry) and boasts a power-to-weight of 481 PS/tonne. There is also the optional Super-Lightweight Carbon Fibre Racing Seats developed for the McLaren Senna fitted to the new LT, making it 100 kg lighter than the 570S Coupé. To reduce the weight even further, McLaren will offer the MSO Clubsport or MSO Clubsport Pro pack. The Clubsport pack sees the addition of the Super-Lightweight Carbon Fibre Racing Seats, a carbon-fibre interior upgrade which includes the steering-wheel, paddle-shifters, and more, the pack also includes a carbon-fibre roof, and titanium wheel bolts. The MSO Pro pack includes an added six-point harness.



The 600LT borrows suspension components from the bigger Super Series car, the 720S, including the adoption of forged aluminium double wishbones and uprights which improve the dynamic capability while also reducing around 10.2 kg in weight. The ride height has also dropped by six mm and front track has increased by 10 mm, to deliver more precise handling. The adaptive dampers and anti-roll bars have been re-engineered to deliver more track-focused performance.



The new 600LT sits on bespoke Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R tyres which are used for the first time on a Sport Series car. Production for the 600LT will begin in October for 12 months with build slots scheduled around their existing products, as well as the Senna and Senna GTR, which are sold-out, and the upcoming supercar, codenamed ‘BP23’. The McLaren 600LT will be a limited-edition model, with build slots disappearing incredibly quick. The car is priced at £185,500 (Rs 1.67 crore) in the UK and, given the limited availability and the response to the previous LT models, the new 600LT is sure one car to have.

Following the unveiling of the 600LT, McLaren have announced that they plan to expand their product line-up to launch 18 new cars as part of their plan to go 100 per cent hybrid by 2025, and target a production of over 6,000 cars per year. They also plan to unveil a successor to the bewitching Ultimate Series McLaren P1. The future certainly looks exciting for McLaren Automotive.

Story: Sahej Patheja