Tata Tigor Now On Sale In Nepal



Tata Motors have announced the launch of the new ‘StyleBack’, Tata Tigor in Nepal which is aimed at the young, fast-paced generation.

Tata Motors along with their sole distributor in Nepal, Sipradi Trading Pvt. Ltd. have announced the commercial launch of the Tata Tigor in Nepal. The Tigor will be available at a price of NPR 23,45,000 lakh, for the 1.2-litre three-cylinder Revotron petrol motor which develops 85 PS and 114 Nm. The Tigor will be available in only the petrol variant, and have four variants XE, XT, XZ and XZ (O).

Unveiling the Tata Tigor, Johnny Oommen, Head, International Business, Tata Motors, said, “With our passion to shape the mobility of tomorrow, we have constantly pushed the boundaries of automotive engineering by creating new category vehicles. This pursuit of something different led us to what we call ‘StyleBack’ – our re-definition of the compact sedan category. The Tigor is not just a new product; it is a true reflection of our legacy of creating something unexpected, setting new trends. With the launch of Tigor, we expand our product portfolio, invite new customers and reinforce our spirited comeback in the passenger vehicle market.”

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, Saurya Rana, President, Sipradi Trading Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are very proud to be the first International market of Tata Motors that is launching Tigor. The Indian sales figure is eminent to justify that the Tigor is a gem of a product from Tata Motors and we expect it to do wonders in the Nepalese market. Moving ahead from the hatches, and sedans, Tigor will definitely create a new segment for itself, the “StyleBack”.

Story: Sahej Patheja