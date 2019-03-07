Tata Motors Boost Their Push Towards Electric Vehicles

Tata Motors, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Wise Travel India (WTI) for supplying Tigor EVs in the capital. WTI are a fast-growing, “people ground transport company” that will utilize the Tata Tigor EV in their fleet in New Delhi.

Tata Motors handed over the first batch of cars to Wise Travel India at Concorde Motors, Lajpat Nagar, continuing their drive towards pushing enhanced sustainable vehicles. With this signing, Tata Motors, extend their role in building a sustainable future for India by working collaboratively with various electric and hybrid vehicle solutions.

Shailesh Chandra, President – Electric Mobility Business and Corporate Strategy in Tata Motors, said, “We are delighted to partner with WTI on their pragmatic initiative of inducting zero-emission vehicles in their fleet. The Tigor EV, recently awarded as the ‘Electric Car of the Year’ by Assocham India’, will join Wise Travel India’s existing fleet of cars. Tata Motors will continue to work towards bringing aspirational e-mobility solutions for customers, leading the drive towards faster adoption of electric vehicles in the country.”

Speaking at the occasion, Ashok Vashist, CEO Wise Travel India, said, “Our business is based on our deep understanding of the opportunity in various people transportation verticals and customers’ expectations from such services. We are committed to support our client’s objective of providing world-class services. The inherent benefits of zero-emission and lower operating costs of EVs will help us fulfill the aspirations of our customers economically and sustainably.”

In other news, Tata AutoComp Systems, an auto-component conglomerate, have also signed an MoU with Australian based company, Tritium PTY. Tritium PTY are a DC charging infrastructure company whose Veefil-RT DC fast chargers cater to a range of electric vehicles, be it cars, motorcycles or commercial vehicles. The goal here by Tata AutoComp is to provide DC chargers in the country.

Arvind Goel, MD & CEO, Tata AutoComp Systems said, “At Tata AutoComp, it is our endeavour to bring the latest technology and solutions to our customers. With the augment of electric vehicles, the need for chargers capable of powering them is significant and we see a huge opportunity in this market. We are pleased to have Tritium as our partner, which has been offering cutting edge technology in DC chargers to the global automotive industry.”

David Finn, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Tritium, said “The MoU ensures Tata AutoComp remains at the forefront of innovation in India, as the nation adopts the FAME India (Faster Adoption and Manufacture of (Hybrid and) Electric Vehicles) Scheme. The FAME Policy is among the most progressive initiatives in the world, and Tata AutoComp’s commitment to rolling out DC fast chargers for vehicles of all sizes is helping to put India ahead of the world in its drive towards a cleaner future. We look forward to working with Tata AutoComp Systems Limited to deliver the charging infrastructure to the Indian customers which will maximize the benefits of electric vehicles.”

Also read: (Cabinet clears FAME II Scheme for EV Push)

Tata Motors have in the past worked together with governing bodies such as the Maharashtra government, handing them a few of their Tata Tigor EVs. Read more about that story by clicking on the link below:

Tata Motors Supplies EVs to Maharashtra and MP Government

Story: Zal Cursetji