Tata Hexa Launched at Rs 11.99 lakh

The much-awaited Hexa from Tata Motors is finally here at a tempting price tag

Tata Motors have launched their much-awaited new car the Hexa at an introductory price tag of Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-Maharashtra) and it goes all the way upto 17.49 lakh (ex-Maharashtra). The Hexa is the second product from Tata Motors to be based on their new Impact design language and it looks quite muscular and contemporary. It also comes with modern day gadgetry like the 5-inch touchscreen infotainment system by Harman with multiple connectivity options, ten-speaker setup from JBL, cruise control, multiple drive modes, automatic climate control, reverse parking sensors and camera, electrically adjustable ORVMs, 8-way adjustable driver seat, air-conditioning for second and third rows and many more. The Hexa can comfortably seat 6-7 people depending on the variant.

Tata Motors is offering the Hexa with the 2.2-litre Varicor in-line, four-cylinder, turbocharged diesel engine available in two guises. The basic 2.2 Varicor 320 produces 150 PS and 320 Nm of torque whereas the Varicor 400 produces 156 PS and 400 Nm of torque. Three transmission options are available namely the five-speed manual, six-speed manual and the six-speed automatic. There are six variants available, with only the most expensive variant getting 4X4 option. Below are the pricing details for all the variants

XE 4X2 MT: Rs 11.99 lakh

XM 4X2 MT: Rs 13.85 lakh

XMA 4X2 AT: Rs 15.05 lakh

XT 4X2 MT: Rs 16.20 lakh

XTA 4X2 AT: Rs 17.40 lakh

XT 4X4 MT: Rs 17.49 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom, Maharashtra.