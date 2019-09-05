Tata Harrier Dark Edition Launched

A new Tata Harrier Dark Edition has been launched by the company in honour of the upcoming festive season.

Tata Motors recently launched dual-tone colour schemes for their flagship SUV, the Harrier, as it had reached a milestone of 10,000 customers. They have now launched the Tata Harrier Dark Edition which will sport a total of 14 design enhancements.

The new Atlas Black colour is complemented by 17-inch Blackstone alloy wheels, while many other changes in the exterior to make it a head-turner. The interior has also been reworked to offer an all-new Blackstone theme, with the premium Benecke-Kaliko (now Continental) Blackstone Leather upholstery, Blackstone Matrix dashboard and a new Gunmetal Grey chrome pack which further accentuates the interiors.

Commenting on the launch of this limited edition, Vivek Srivatsa, Head Marketing, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “In line with our endeavour to take the style quotient of the Harrier even higher, we wanted to offer a product that would make heads turn. The colour black has always been desired amongst car buyers across the SUV segment. To meet these aspirations and to mark the onset of the festive season, we have launched the Tata Harrier Dark Edition today in a completely new avatar with a compelling package of striking exteriors and inviting interiors with 14 design enhancements. We are confident our customers will appreciate the Harrier in this look as much as they have appreciated the Harrier since its launch.”

The Tata Harrier range starts from Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Story: Azaman Chothia