Tata Gravitas Set for 2020 Launch

The Tata Gravitas is the new upcoming seven-seater SUV based on the Harrier. Tata Motors are all ready to launch the SUV in February 2020.

Tata Motors had earlier displayed a concept at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show called the Buzzard Concept and, from the looks of the teaser video and pictures, we can confirm that the Gravitas borrows its designing cues from the concept car. The Tata Gravitas has been built on the OMEGA (Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced) architecture, that has been taken straight from Land Rover’s D8 platform.

The Tata Gravitas will be slightly longer and taller than the Harrier, although the wheelbase of both cars will be the same. The Gravitas will use an updated, BS VI-complaint version of the 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine that powers the Harrier, which will now make a higher 170 hp and 350 Nm of peak torque. The Gravitas is also likely to get an automatic transmission option, unlike the Harrier which only gets a six-speed manual transmission.

When it comes to the design, the Tata Gravitas looks similar to the Harrier at the front end, but the new alloy wheels and roof-rails give the Gravitas its own identity. The rear also sports new LED tail-lights and a larger rear screen.

Announcing the name of this new SUV, Mayank Pareek – President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said,“We are elated to reveal the name of our latest SUV offering– the Tata Gravitas. With this, we are excited to offer to our customers, yet another state-of-the-art product. The Gravitas will up the ante in terms of luxury and performance and we are excited to launch this product to customers in February 2020. We are confident that the Gravitas will inspire and lead as a product among customers and industry alike.”

No official word from the manufacturer, but we expect the Tata Gravitas to be priced starting between Rs 18-20 lakh.

Story: Azaman Chothia