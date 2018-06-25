Suzuki To Stop Building Cars In China To Focus On India



Boost for the Indian auto market – Suzuki Motors are reportedly going to stop production in China and shift their attention to the Indian market instead. The giant Japanese car manufacturer holds a sizeable stake in India in alliance with Maruti. Globally Suzuki have been struggling to shift units, with India contributing a large portion of their total sales. It is reported that Suzuki are trying to dissolve their joint venture with Chinese partner Changan automobiles, while also terminating another alliance with another Chinese manufacturer.

The decision to pull out of China, who have grown into the largest auto market, comes after the Japanese brand being present there for over two decades. There are many rumoured causes for the decision, first being that the average Chinese car buyer would prefer more luxurious models and larger cars, a trend which is affecting the small vehicles from Suzuki. Another factor is the emission concerns, with stricter regulations being placed from next year. The regulations will require car manufacturers to produce a certain percentage of electric cars in their range, which Suzuki currently lack.

Story: Sahej Patheja