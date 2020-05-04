Strom R3 Shows New Means of Personal Mobility

A new electric car company, Strom Motors, have shown the Strom R3, a compact electric vehicle to further cleaner personal mobility.

The Strom R3 is a super-compact car with just three wheels, two doors and all the elements now considered essential – seating for two, luggage space, flashy design, connectivity, and a sunroof. The all-electric car packs a simple yet functional interior with a 7.0-inch touchscreen interface as well as voice and gesture control. A 12-way adjustable driver seat is available as are three-point seatbelts, climate control, keyless entry, power windows, auxiliary touchscreen, 4G connectivity and navigation. The storage volume is 300 litres at the rear, with an additional 100 litres available in the front compartment.

The technical details for the Strom R3 are, first, the low weight of just 550 kg, thanks to the high-strength steel space frame and the reverse-trike design. It measures 2,915 mm long, 1,510 mm wide and 1,545 mm high. It packs a 15-kW AC induction motor, capable of 20.4 hp and 90 Nm of instant torque. The motor is powered by a lithium-ion battery pack and drive is sent to the rear wheel via an integrated single-speed gearbox and a chain. The top speed is limited to 80 km/h. Suspension duties are taken care of by a MacPherson strut setup at the front and dual shock absorbers at the rear. The 13-inch front alloy wheels have disc brakes while the rear 13-inch steel wheel has a drum brake. All three are shod in 155/80 R13 rubber. A choice of drive modes and regenerative brake modes are available as well.

So far as affordability is considered, the Strom R3 claims a mileage cost of just 40 paise per kilometre, making for – more or less – a saving of Rs 3 lakh over a three-year ownership period, apart from 4x efficiency over a conventional car, 80 per cent less maintenance worries, and three tonnes lower carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions over the same period. It can travel for 120 to 200 km on a single charge, depending on battery configuration chosen. An AI-based algorithm calculates remaining range. A choice of two-tone colours are also available. Strom Motors are offering a warranty of one year or 15,000 km, whichever comes first.