Stretch or Sport? A8 v 840i – Audi A8 L v BMW 8 Series Gran Coupé

We now have two premium Bavarian four-door luxury cars, with identical output for almost the same price. So, here’s an A8 v 840i spec comparo and details to help you know what’s what.

The Audi A8 finally made it to India early this year in one sole model – the A8 L 55 TFSI quattro with a mild-hybrid 3.0-litre turbo-petrol V6 engine and a lot of goodies to go with it. The 5.3-metre long limousine is superbly refined and rides beautifully. It makes a smooth 340 hp and 500 Nm with all-wheel drive making sure its put to good use. So, if you prefer the back seat, this one seems like a no-brainer and, at Rs 1.56 crore (ex-showroom), the Audi A8 L 55 TFSI quattro makes a nice case for itself.

Then again, what if you don’t want to get in the back seat and drive yourself but still want to travel with four people and want the same 340 hp and 500 Nm, but prefer a signature BMW straight-six 3.0 and rear-wheel drive instead for almost the same price? For Rs 1.55 crore (ex-showroom), the BMW 840i Gran Coupé M Sport ticks all those boxes. And the Audi A7 isn’t available any more, so we got ourselves a textual shootout – A8 v 840i.

Here’s an indication of the performance on tap, A8 v 840i:

Car Audi A8 L 55 TFSI quattro BMW 840i Gran Coupé M Sport Price Rs 1.56 crore (ex-showroom) Rs 1.55 crore (ex-showroom) Engine 3.0-litre, V6, turbo-petrol, 48-volt mild-hybrid 3.0-litre, in-line six, turbo-petrol Max Power 340 hp @ 5,000-6,400 rpm 340 hp @ 5,000-6,500 rpm Max Torque 500 Nm @ 1,370-4,500 rpm 500 Nm @ 1,600-4,500 rpm Transmission Eight-speed auto, all-wheel drive Eight-speed auto, rear-wheel drive Weight 1,955 kg 1,800 kg Power:Weight 173.91 hp/tonne 188.89 hp/tonne 0-100 km/h 5.7 seconds (claimed) 5.2 seconds (claimed)

And here is how they compare in size, A8 v 840i:

Car Audi A8 L 55 TFSI quattro BMW 840i Gran Coupé M Sport Price Rs 1.56 crore (ex-showroom) Rs 1.55 crore (ex-showroom) Length 5,302 mm 5,082 mm Width 1,945 mm 1,932 mm Height 1,488 mm 1,407 mm Wheelbase 3,128 mm 3,023 mm Wheels/tyres 19-inch, 255/45 R19 (F/R) 20-inch, 245/35 R20 (F), 275/30 R20 (R) Fuel Tank Cap. 72 litres 68 litres Boot Volume 505 litres 440 litres

So, there you have it, the two eights – the Audi A8 and the BMW 8 Series. Two of the greatest and most modern Bavarian four-door models – extended luxury from Ingolstadt and sport-luxury from Munich. They’re both just as capable, as you may have seen in our A8 v 840i specification comparison, at what they do best, so choose wisely.

