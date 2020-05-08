 

Home / Home / Stretch or Sport? A8 v 840i – Audi A8 L v BMW 8 Series Gran Coupé

Stretch or Sport? A8 v 840i – Audi A8 L v BMW 8 Series Gran Coupé

by

 

We now have two premium Bavarian four-door luxury cars, with identical output for almost the same price. So, here’s an A8 v 840i spec comparo and details to help you know what’s what.

Audi A8 v 840i BMW

The Audi A8 finally made it to India early this year in one sole model – the A8 L 55 TFSI quattro with a mild-hybrid 3.0-litre turbo-petrol V6 engine and a lot of goodies to go with it. The 5.3-metre long limousine is superbly refined and rides beautifully. It makes a smooth 340 hp and 500 Nm with all-wheel drive making sure its put to good use. So, if you prefer the back seat, this one seems like a no-brainer and, at Rs 1.56 crore (ex-showroom), the Audi A8 L 55 TFSI quattro makes a nice case for itself.

Audi A8 v 840i BMW

Then again, what if you don’t want to get in the back seat and drive yourself but still want to travel with four people and want the same 340 hp and 500 Nm, but prefer a signature BMW straight-six 3.0 and rear-wheel drive instead for almost the same price? For Rs 1.55 crore (ex-showroom), the BMW 840i Gran Coupé M Sport ticks all those boxes. And the Audi A7 isn’t available any more, so we got ourselves a textual shootout – A8 v 840i.

Audi A8 v 840i BMW

Here’s an indication of the performance on tap, A8 v 840i:

Car

Audi A8 L 55 TFSI quattro

BMW 840i Gran Coupé M Sport

Price

Rs 1.56 crore (ex-showroom)

Rs 1.55 crore (ex-showroom)

Engine

3.0-litre, V6, turbo-petrol, 48-volt mild-hybrid

3.0-litre, in-line six, turbo-petrol

Max Power

340 hp @ 5,000-6,400 rpm

340 hp @ 5,000-6,500 rpm

Max Torque

500 Nm @ 1,370-4,500 rpm

500 Nm @ 1,600-4,500 rpm

Transmission

Eight-speed auto, all-wheel drive

Eight-speed auto, rear-wheel drive

Weight

1,955 kg

1,800 kg

Power:Weight

173.91 hp/tonne

188.89 hp/tonne

0-100 km/h

5.7 seconds (claimed)

5.2 seconds (claimed)

 

And here is how they compare in size, A8 v 840i:

Car

Audi A8 L 55 TFSI quattro

BMW 840i Gran Coupé M Sport

Price

Rs 1.56 crore (ex-showroom)

Rs 1.55 crore (ex-showroom)

Length

5,302 mm

5,082 mm

Width

1,945 mm

1,932 mm

Height

1,488 mm

1,407 mm

Wheelbase

3,128 mm

3,023 mm

Wheels/tyres

19-inch, 255/45 R19 (F/R)

20-inch, 245/35 R20 (F), 275/30 R20 (R)

Fuel Tank Cap.

72 litres

68 litres

Boot Volume

505 litres

440 litres

So, there you have it, the two eights – the Audi A8 and the BMW 8 Series. Two of the greatest and most modern Bavarian four-door models – extended luxury from Ingolstadt and sport-luxury from Munich. They’re both just as capable, as you may have seen in our A8 v 840i specification comparison, at what they do best, so choose wisely.

Also read: BMW 8 Series Gran Coupé Launched
and Audi A8 L Road Test Review

 

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

About the author: Jim Gorde

 

Automotive Correspondent at Bike India and Car India.
Believes that learning never stops. Loves V8 engines as much as a good breakfast.
t: @BikeIndia / @CarIndia

 

Recent posts in Home

 

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

     


four + 9 =

* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Current day month ye@r *