Renault Triber Easy-R AMT – Take it Easy

Renault India have introduced an automatic variant of their famed sub-four-metre Triber to the Indian market. Here is a look at all the exciting elements that make up this Triber Easy-R AMT

Style Icon

The first thing you are bound to notice about the Triber is its sensational looks. It has a riveting presence and an uncompromising stance. The LED DRLs, triple-edge chrome grille, and Flex wheel design all enhance the aesthetic. Whereas the SUV-style skid plates, wheel-arch cladding, eagle beak split tail-lamps, and roof-rails add a bit of aggression to the mix. It isn’t all form over function either, as the roof-rails are functional and load-bearing, not just for show. Similarly, the cladding along the wheel-arches protects the paint from getting chipped off by debris kicked up by the tyres and the overall stance of the Triber offers a generous 182 millimetres of ground clearance.

Frugal and Fun Energy Engine

The Renault Triber features a sprightly 999-cc, three-cylinder petrol engine ― aptly named Energy. This BS6-compliant engine produces 72 hp at 6,250 rpm and 96 Nm of torque at 3,500 rpm. The infusion of fuel injection and a dual VVT system are responsible for the Triber’s brisk acceleration in all gears, while still ensuring that it returns a generous fuel efficiency figure.

Easy-R AMT

This is the crown jewel of the new Renault Triber. The five-speed Easy-R AMT system brings a whole lot of convenience to the driving experience. It features Traffic Assist that allows the Triber to creep forward in slow-moving traffic and even offers the ability to switch over to manual mode when you want to get more hands-on. The AMT has been tuned specifically by Renault to augment the Energy engine’s balanced approach that offers both exciting power delivery and minimal fuel consumption.

Seven-seat Set-up with EasyFix Seats

The EasyFix Seats are the Renault Triber AMT’s party piece. With two extra seats available in the third row, the Triber is a spacious seven-seater that offers a multitude of utilities. It is a remarkably straightforward process to pop the EasyFix Seats in and out of the Triber, and you can slide, fold, recline and tumble the second row seats effortlessly. This allows you to set up the seating arrangements in different configurations to suit different purposes. You can keep all the seats in for maximum people-carrying capabilities or a pull as many out as you want to create more storage space. In fact, the Triber’s boot space goes from 84 litres to 625 litres based on how you choose to set it up.

Funky Features

The Renault Triber AMT has some fantastic features available as well. Two gloveboxes offer double the utility and storage space, a cooled central storage system ensures that you keep things chilled and ready for you when you need them. The powerful air-conditioner with vents in the second and third rows means it isn’t just your snacks that stay cool, but each and every person in the car does too. The Smart Access Card allows keyless entry into the car and the push-start button means the card need never leave the safety of your pocket.

Intuitive MediaNAV Evolution Touchscreen

The Triber AMT comes with Renault’s intelligent eight-inch MediaNAV Evolution touchscreen. Smartphone connectivity is a go with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, the entertainment factor is dialled up with video playback capabilities, and the convenience of push-to-talk means you don’t need to take your eyes off the road.

Safety Surety

As with the rest of the brand’s catalogue, Renault are taking their customers’ safety seriously in the new Triber AMT. The Triber is built using a robust and dependable latest-generation modular platform. It features advanced safety tech in the form of ABS with EBD across the board. You get driver- and passenger-side front airbags and dual side airbags as well.

City Carver/Highway Hero

Whether you are battling traffic or cruising down the highway, nothing beats the convenience of the Easy-R AMT. The spacious design of the Renault Triber AMT and convenience of FlexiSeats means you can travel for a long distance in complete comfort with the whole family and its compact exterior dimensions and sub-four-metre length and electric power steering make the Triber the ideal pair of wheels for in-city jaunts as well.

The Price is Right

It is quite evident that the Triber AMT is a smart, svelte, and luxuriant ride. Renault have generously endowed it with first-class features and cleverly engineered it to offer a superlative drive experience. You may think that a spacious seven-seater of this calibre will burn a hole in your pocket, but you would be wrong. Renault are offering the Triber AMT at an unbelievable price range that starts at just Rs 6.18 lakh (ex-showroom), making the new Triber AMT the most economical offering in its segment. So, if you are on the lookout for a seven-seater people carrier that is as adept at carving through the city as it is devouring those highway miles and one that offers an extensive features list and the convenience of an automatic transmission, you can’t look past the Renault Triber AMT.