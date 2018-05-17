 

Spec Comparison: Honda Amaze and Maruti Suzuki Dzire

We compare the new Honda Amaze and the Maruti Suzuki Dzire on paper.

With the launch of the new Honda Amaze, the popular Maruti Suzuki Dzire is expected to face stiff competition. The new Dzire is a year old now, and the refreshed Amaze looks nothing like its predecessor. Have Honda brought in enough firepower to dethrone their rival? Take a look at what they’ve got.

Engine and Performance

Petrol:

Car

Displacement (cc)

Power (PS/rpm)

Torque (Nm/rpm)

Honda Amaze

1199

90/6000

110/4800

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

1197

83/6000

113/4200

Diesel:

Car

Displacement (cc)

Power (PS/rpm)

Torque (Nm/rpm)

Honda Amaze

1498

100/3600 (MT)

80/3600 (CVT)

200/1750 (MT)

160/1750 (CVT)

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

1248

75/4000

190/2000

On paper, both cars are almost evenly matched. Although the Amaze is slightly more powerful, it is also the heavier of the two. Therefore, on the road, these cars are probably going to return similar performance figures.

Transmission

Both cars are available in manual and automatic variants. Dzire customers can choose between a five-speed manual and a five-speed AMT. This is one section where the Honda nets a point in its favour. The Amaze is offered with either a five-speed manual or a CVT (a segment-first among diesel compact sedans).

Dimensions

Car

Length (mm)

Width (mm)

Kerb Weight (kg)

Boot Capacity (litres)

Fuel Tank Capacity (litres)

Honda Amaze

3995

1695

945 (Petrol)

1039 (Diesel)

420

35

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

3995

1735

895 (Petrol)

990 (Diesel)

378

37

Evidently, the Amaze is the more compact of the two. Additionally, it also boasts of having a larger boot.

Safety

Both cars offer dual airbags, ABS with EBD, and ISOFIX child seat anchors as standard across all variants.

Price

Honda Amaze

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

VX MT (Petrol) – Rs 7.58 lakh

ZXi+ – Rs 7.96 lakh

V CVT (Petrol) – Rs 8 lakh

ZXi+ AGS – Rs 8.43 lakh

VX MT (Diesel) – Rs 8.68 lakh

ZDi+ – Rs 8.96 lakh

V CVT (Diesel) – Rs 9 lakh

ZDi+ AGS – Rs 9.43 lakh

We can’t wait to get our hands on the new Amaze for a road test. Watch out for a comprehensive road test.

Story: Joshua Varghese

 

