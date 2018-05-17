Spec Comparison: Honda Amaze and Maruti Suzuki Dzire

With the launch of the new Honda Amaze, the popular Maruti Suzuki Dzire is expected to face stiff competition. The new Dzire is a year old now, and the refreshed Amaze looks nothing like its predecessor. Have Honda brought in enough firepower to dethrone their rival? Take a look at what they’ve got.
Engine and Performance
Petrol:
|
Car
|
Displacement (cc)
|
Power (PS/rpm)
|
Torque (Nm/rpm)
|
Honda Amaze
|
1199
|
90/6000
|
110/4800
|
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
|
1197
|
83/6000
|
113/4200
Diesel:
|
Car
|
Displacement (cc)
|
Power (PS/rpm)
|
Torque (Nm/rpm)
|
Honda Amaze
|
1498
|
100/3600 (MT)
80/3600 (CVT)
|
200/1750 (MT)
160/1750 (CVT)
|
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
|
1248
|
75/4000
|
190/2000
On paper, both cars are almost evenly matched. Although the Amaze is slightly more powerful, it is also the heavier of the two. Therefore, on the road, these cars are probably going to return similar performance figures.
Transmission
Both cars are available in manual and automatic variants. Dzire customers can choose between a five-speed manual and a five-speed AMT. This is one section where the Honda nets a point in its favour. The Amaze is offered with either a five-speed manual or a CVT (a segment-first among diesel compact sedans).
Dimensions
|
Car
|
Length (mm)
|
Width (mm)
|
Kerb Weight (kg)
|
Boot Capacity (litres)
|
Fuel Tank Capacity (litres)
|
Honda Amaze
|
3995
|
1695
|
945 (Petrol)
1039 (Diesel)
|
420
|
35
|
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
|
3995
|
1735
|
895 (Petrol)
990 (Diesel)
|
378
|
37
Evidently, the Amaze is the more compact of the two. Additionally, it also boasts of having a larger boot.
Safety
Both cars offer dual airbags, ABS with EBD, and ISOFIX child seat anchors as standard across all variants.
Price
|
Honda Amaze
|
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
|
VX MT (Petrol) – Rs 7.58 lakh
|
ZXi+ – Rs 7.96 lakh
|
V CVT (Petrol) – Rs 8 lakh
|
ZXi+ AGS – Rs 8.43 lakh
|
VX MT (Diesel) – Rs 8.68 lakh
|
ZDi+ – Rs 8.96 lakh
|
V CVT (Diesel) – Rs 9 lakh
|
ZDi+ AGS – Rs 9.43 lakh
We can’t wait to get our hands on the new Amaze for a road test. Watch out for a comprehensive road test.
Story: Joshua Varghese
