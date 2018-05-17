Spec Comparison: Honda Amaze and Maruti Suzuki Dzire

With the launch of the new Honda Amaze, the popular Maruti Suzuki Dzire is expected to face stiff competition. The new Dzire is a year old now, and the refreshed Amaze looks nothing like its predecessor. Have Honda brought in enough firepower to dethrone their rival? Take a look at what they’ve got.

Engine and Performance

Petrol:

Car Displacement (cc) Power (PS/rpm) Torque (Nm/rpm) Honda Amaze 1199 90/6000 110/4800 Maruti Suzuki Dzire 1197 83/6000 113/4200

Diesel:

Car Displacement (cc) Power (PS/rpm) Torque (Nm/rpm) Honda Amaze 1498 100/3600 (MT) 80/3600 (CVT) 200/1750 (MT) 160/1750 (CVT) Maruti Suzuki Dzire 1248 75/4000 190/2000

On paper, both cars are almost evenly matched. Although the Amaze is slightly more powerful, it is also the heavier of the two. Therefore, on the road, these cars are probably going to return similar performance figures.

Transmission

Both cars are available in manual and automatic variants. Dzire customers can choose between a five-speed manual and a five-speed AMT. This is one section where the Honda nets a point in its favour. The Amaze is offered with either a five-speed manual or a CVT (a segment-first among diesel compact sedans).

Dimensions

Car Length (mm) Width (mm) Kerb Weight (kg) Boot Capacity (litres) Fuel Tank Capacity (litres) Honda Amaze 3995 1695 945 (Petrol) 1039 (Diesel) 420 35 Maruti Suzuki Dzire 3995 1735 895 (Petrol) 990 (Diesel) 378 37

Evidently, the Amaze is the more compact of the two. Additionally, it also boasts of having a larger boot.

Safety

Both cars offer dual airbags, ABS with EBD, and ISOFIX child seat anchors as standard across all variants.

Price

Honda Amaze Maruti Suzuki Dzire VX MT (Petrol) – Rs 7.58 lakh ZXi+ – Rs 7.96 lakh V CVT (Petrol) – Rs 8 lakh ZXi+ AGS – Rs 8.43 lakh VX MT (Diesel) – Rs 8.68 lakh ZDi+ – Rs 8.96 lakh V CVT (Diesel) – Rs 9 lakh ZDi+ AGS – Rs 9.43 lakh

We can’t wait to get our hands on the new Amaze for a road test. Watch out for a comprehensive road test.

Story: Joshua Varghese