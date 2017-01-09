Renault India Kick Off Nationwide Road Safety Campaign

Renault India have kicked off ‘National Road Safety Week’ today, in association with SIAM-SAFE.

Road safety has touched abysmal levels in India and while the motoring journalist community is trying hard ti get manufacturers and higher authorities involved to begin an awareness campaign, nothing major has taken fruit. Manufacturers keep conducting programmes and try hard to raise awareness about road safety. We, of course, welcome these moves and hope to see more considerate road users in the future.

Renault India are one of the fastest growing automobile brands, and in a bid to further road safety awareness, they are celebrating ‘National Road Safety Week’ in association with SIAM-SAFE (Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers-Society of Automotive Fitness and Environment) and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH). In line with the theme ‘pedestrian safety’, Renault India will have road safety awareness campaigns from today until 15 January across all Renault dealerships across the country.

National Road Safety Week will focus on the need to follow traffic rules, including traffic lights, speed limits, pedestrian crossing rules, and wearing seat-belts while driving the car, among others. Other activities include an education programme for drivers and training workshops and modules aiming to increase road safety awareness among school children.

During this week-long initiative, Renault network of dealerships across India will interact with customers to promote awareness on road safety, creating more awareness about what causes road accidents and what are the best ways to prevent them. The various activities planned keep in mind school and college students, drivers, and commuters. The activities include displaying safety banners, road signs, distribution of pamphlets related to road safety, playing safety films at the customer lounge in dealerships, and organising a rally to encourage more people to obey traffic rules.

With the mandate coming in soon making anti-lock braking systems (ABS) and dual front airbags compulsory for cars, we hope to see more manufacturers be proactive and introduce more safety features across all variants, making safer cars accessible to more car-buyers. The Kwid is among the key new car models in this segment and we hope to see safer variants being offered soon.

Volkswagen and Toyota have already upgraded their entire model lines to have ABS and dual front airbags across all variants, and we hope to see Renault, and all manufacturers take charge and offer bettere safety equipment across their car lines.

Story: Jim Gorde