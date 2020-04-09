Porsche Taycan Claims Two Big Awards at WCOTY 2020

The Porsche Taycan has claimed two huge awards at the World Car of the Year Awards 2020 – Performance Car of the Year and Luxury Car of the Year.

It was a big night for Porsche as two prestigious awards – the World Performance Car of the Year and World Luxury Car of the Year – were bestowed upon their new model; more importantly, their first-ever all-electric model – the Taycan.

The World Car Awards were limited to digital media and the reveal was made public online. The Awards and its 86 jurors from around the world recognized the widespread impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and extended their condolences to all those affected. In deference to that impact, the reveal of the 2020 World Car Awards winners was done only via digital media.

The Road to the 2020 World Car Awards concluded with the declaration of the Porsche Taycan as a winner in both the 2020 World Luxury Car and 2020 World Performance Car categories. This is the sixth win for Porsche AG in the World Performance Car category having previously won the class in 2017, 2014, 2013, 2012 and 2006. It also marks the first win for the German sport-luxury major in the World Luxury Car category.

Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Executive Board, Porsche AG, said, “The Porsche Taycan was designed with a clear purpose: to show that an electric car could provide the performance, driving pleasure and everyday comfort and usability that characterizes every Porsche. We are very proud that the international jury of the World Car Awards believes that we have succeeded.”

The Porsche Taycan is an all-electric model line, Porsche’s first ever, available in three iterations as of now: the Taycan 4S, Taycan Turbo and Taycan Turbo S.

The Porsche Taycan Turbo and Turbo S were the first models introduced. They packed a 93.4-kWh battery pack, with some incredible peak outputs – 680 hp and 850 Nm for the Turbo and 761 hp and 1,050 Nm for the Turbo S. The Taycan 4S is the present entry model. It is available with a choice of two variants – 79.2-kWh/530-hp Performance, and the 93.4-kWh/571-hp in the Performance Plus.

