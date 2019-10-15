Porsche Taycan 4S Expands All-electric Model Line

Hot on the heels of their first-ever all-electric cars, the Taycan Turbo and Turbo S, the German major have introduced the new entry model, the Porsche Taycan 4S.

Porsche don’t really have entry models, come to think of it. They just have more manageable daily drivers. The new Porsche Taycan 4S, with its 911 Turbo-equalling output of 530 hp, is the new least powerful all-electric performance offering from the Stuttgart marque. Even so, there’s nothing entry-level about it. In fact, we even expect a base model below it, as with the 911 and Panamera lines. But that’s later.

The new Porsche Taycan 4S gets a choice of two battery packs, which means different ratings for output and range. The Performance battery pack, offered as standard, is 79.2 kWh. That brings a peak output of 390 kW or 530 hp and a range of 407 kilometres. The optional Performance battery Plus, on the other hand, has a capacity of 93.4 kWh; this is the standard battery in the Turbo and Turbo S. With this option, peak output rises to 420 kW (571 hp) while the range goes up to 463 km. In either case, the 0-100 km/h time is 4.0 seconds while top speed is capped at 250 km/h.

The Porsche Taycan 4S and its breathtaking acceleration and continuous, tractive power is thanks to an innovative set-up. The permanently-excited synchronous motor on the rear axle has an active length of 130 millimetres and is therefore exactly 80 mm shorter than the corresponding drive component on the Turbo and Turbo S. The pulse-controlled inverter used on the front axle in the Taycan 4S operates with up to 300 amps, and the inverter on the rear axle capable of double that, with up to 600 A.

So what tells the Porsche Taycan 4S apart from the Turbo and Turbo S? First, the aero-optimized 19-inch Taycan S Aero wheels with the red brake calipers. Second, the new front apron, side sills and rear diffuser in black. Finally, LED headlights including Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus) are standard.

So, what of a base variant? There is room for a non-suffixed Porsche Taycan as well. We may expect to see one in future with a seemingly more reasonable output of 300 kW (407 hp) or thereabouts. The new Taycan 4S is being priced from €105,607 in Europe (or Rs 83 lakh approx), with the Performance battery Plus available for an additional € 6,521 (Rs 5 lakh approx).