Porsche 911 Turbo 992 Generation Model Has Arrived

The all-new Porsche 911 Turbo 992 has arrived with a new body, more power, quicker acceleration, and a lot more appeal, in Coupé and Cabriolet forms.

For 45 years, the Porsche 911 Turbo has been the essential high-performance sports car with everyday usability. Its iconic silhouette is still a rage today and few can deny that Herr Porsche created an advanced design 60-odd years ago. Following the 911 Turbo S, the next-generation Porsche 911 Turbo 992 Coupé and Cabriolet have been introduced.

While the form remains the same as its more powerful S counterpart, the new 911 Turbo 992 models are wider and get optimized rubber for maximum traction. The chassis and body are wider and the front axle now steers even more precisely thanks to an additional 42 mm of track width and new 255/35 tyres on 20-inch wheels. The body width is now exactly 1.9 metres.

The highlight is, of course, the new 3,745-cc six-cylinder boxer engine that packs 580 hp and 750 Nm – 40 hp and 90 Nm (or 40 Nm without overboost) more than its predecessor. It now features symmetrical variable-geometry turbochargers with electrically-controlled bypass valves. Together with the redesigned charge air cooling system and the use of piezo injectors, it brings improved responsiveness, performance, torque characteristics and the ability to rev even more freely. The new eight-speed PDK dual-clutch automatic transmission – exclusive to the Turbo models – delivers the goods to the all-wheel drive system. The 911 Turbo 992 Coupé is rated at 9.01 km/l and 254 g/km CO2, with the Cabriolet rated at 8.85 km/l and 257 g/km CO2, both on the combined cycle.

Both 911 Turbo 992 models hit the 0-100 km/h mark in 2.8 seconds. The acceleration, power output and torque of the new 911 Turbo all match those of the previous-gen Turbo S models. Top speed remains unchanged at 320 km/h. The active all-wheel control PTM (Porsche Traction Management) now transfers more power to the front wheels while traction at the actively-steered rear axle is increased by a 10 mm-wider track and 21-inch wheels with 315/30 tyres – 25 mm more than the front axle. The revamped braking system has red fixed calipers as standard with grey cast iron brake discs: 408 mm at the front and 380 mm at the rear, each set wider and thicker than before.

There are options such as the Sports and Lightweight Design packages, sports chassis and sports exhaust system are available for the 911 Turbo for the first time. Two different chassis variants are also new, with the standard Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) chassis offering a greater spread between sportiness and comfort. Also optional are the Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC) hydraulic active anti-roll stabilization and PCCB ceramic brake system, with 10-piston fixed calipers at the front.

Expect the order books to open in India soon.