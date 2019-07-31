Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe and Cabriolet Introduced

The German sports car icons have added to their eighth-generation range with the introduction of the new Porsche 911 Carrera coupe and Cabriolet.

The new Porsche 911 Carrera is now the entry 911 model. With an updated 3.0-litre, six-cylinder boxer engine with biturbo charging, it has 385 hp at 6,500 rpm and a peak torque of 450 Nm between 1,950 and 5,000 rpm; that’s 15 hp more than its predecessor. Power is delivered to the rear wheels via a new Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. The gap between the new Carrera and the Carrera S is a whooping 65 hp and 80 Nm. The new Carrera borrows its premium-quality standard features from the Porsche 911 Carrera S.

The new Porsche 911 Carrera coupe can accelerate from a standstill to 100 km/h in just 4.2 seconds and has a top whack of 293 km/h. On the other hand, the Cabriolet takes 4.4 seconds to sprint to 100 km/h and has a top speed of 291 km/h. Another 0.2 seconds can be shaved off the 0-100 km/h sprint time with the optional Sports Chrono Package.

The driving dynamics have been improved even further and the new set-up includes a mixed tyre configuration with 19-inch front wheels with a narrower 235/40 ZR19 tyres, while the rear gets 20-inch wheels with a 295/35s. Braking power for both axles comes from a set of 330-mm discs with black, four-piston monobloc fixed calipers.

The new Porsche 911 Carrera shares its range of standard features with the 911 Carrera S that include a 10.9-inch touchscreen display, comprehensive connectivity and innovative assistance systems, such as the Porsche Wet Mode which allows for safer handling when the car detects rain or wet roads. The new 911 Carrera is distinguished by smaller-sized wheels, brakes and tail-pipe covers on the exhaust system.

The new Porsche 911 range now includes the 911 Carrera and Carrera Cabriolet, the Carrera S and 4S and S and 4S Cabriolet, with the 911 Carrera 4 models expected to follow, along with the more powerful Turbo, Turbo S and GT3 at a later time. The new Porsche 911 Carrera should make its way to India in the coming months.

Story: Azaman Chothia