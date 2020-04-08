Polestar Precept Illuminates Path to Design and Production

The Polestar Precept has been created to represent the premium electric brand’s future direction and is a clear expression of intent.

The new Polestar Precept previews the execution of innovative, new and more sustainable interior materials, the continued development of the digital user interface, and, basically, the essence of Polestar design.

The “Precept” name was chosen to emphasize the vehicle’s role in laying clear their intent as a modern and innovative electric performance brand. A “precept” is a manifesto of things to come; a declaration. The Polestar Precept signifies an important milestone for the company as a standalone brand, describing a unique design philosophy that remains firmly embedded in Polestar’s brand values: pure, progressive and performance.

The sculpted form of the Polestar Precept embodies “minimalistic athleticism” and sets the tone for future Polestar vehicles. The vehicle’s proportions define its presence with restrained surfacing and put a greater focus on aerodynamic efficiency. A 3.1-metre wheelbase accommodates a large battery pack and gives the four-door grand tourer a stunning, low and sleek silhouette with an emphasis on rear occupant room.

The Polestar Precept features an integrated front wing above the SmartZone – representing a shift from breathing to seeing. An area which once channelled air to radiators and the internal combustion engine, now houses technology for safety sensors and driver assistance functions – which accelerates air flow over the long bonnet. This allows air to attach itself to the surface earlier, which improves aerodynamic efficiency and thereby improves driving range. At the rear, the wide light-blade spans the entire width of the car, extending into vertical aero-wings – another aerodynamic feature and a nod to light-weight design. The roof-mounted LIDAR pod is positioned for superior visibility for future advanced driving technology. And the play between high-gloss and matte surfaces is within one colour or switching between materials, with a distinct lack of chrome.

Conventional side mirrors are replaced by camera-based units, each of which extends outwards on an aerodynamic arm. Inside, the traditional rear-view mirror is replaced with a digital screen, the image collected by a wide-angle camera mounted at the rear of the car. The absence of a conventional rear window means that the Precept’s single-volume glass roof extends behind the rear seats and the tailgate itself is designed with a larger opening and higher-mounted hinges improving access.

Polestar continues to believe in collaborating with experts to accelerate development and provide customers with the best available technologies. The interior in the Polestar Precept is defined by sustainability and offered opportunity to work with new materials and processes. Similarly, the evolution of the human-machine interface (HMI) builds on current partnerships which maximize the integration of expertise.

Sustainable new interior materials balance modern high-tech luxury with reduced environmental impact. Bcomp’s flax-based composites for interior panels – which can reduce vibrations 2.5 times and perform better during an impact – and seatbacks offer significant improvements over conventional materials, including up to 50 per cent weight-saving and up to 80 per cent reduction of plastic waste. Seat surfaces are 3D-knitted from recycled PET bottles, bolsters and headrests are made from recycled cork vinyl, while carpets are made from reclaimed fishing nets. These elements, combined with digital artistry, define a new premium luxury that surpasses the conventions of leather, wood and chrome.

The next generation HMI, powered by Android, builds on Polestar’s close collaboration with Google. An enlarged, portrait-oriented 15-inch centre touchscreen is joined by a 12.5-inch driver display, and the two are linked by an illuminated blade that encompasses the entire interior. In this layout, the unique Polestar emblem floats holographically inside a solid piece of Swedish crystal between the rear seat headrests.

Supporting the advancement of a personalized and dynamic digital interface, the instrument panel also hosts an array of smart sensors. Eye tracking will allow the car to monitor the driver’s gaze and adjust the content of the various screens accordingly. Proximity sensors also enhance the usability of the centre display when driving.

Thomas Ingenlath, CEO of Polestar, said “Precept is a declaration, a vision of what Polestar stands for and what makes the brand relevant. The car is a response to the clear challenges our society and industry face. This is not a dream of a distant future, Polestar Precept previews future vehicles and shows how we will apply innovation to minimize our environmental impact.”