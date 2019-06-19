One Last of its Kind – Mahindra Thar 700 Launched

The limited-edition Mahindra Thar 700 has been launched to commemorate its 70th anniversary. Only 700 cars are up for grabs.

Mahindra announced the launch of Thar 700, which will be a limited batch of last 700 units of the SUV in its current avatar. Competitively priced at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the car marks the 70-year legacy of Mahindra, whose lineage traces back to 1949, when the first Mahindra vehicle was built in India.

The Mahindra Thar 700 comes with a number of exterior and interior cosmetic upgrades. The Thar 700 gets a set of 15-inch, five-spoke alloy wheels, as seen on the previous-gen Scorpio and even the Marksman armoured vehicle. The Thar 700 also features decals on the side and the bonnet of the car, as well as a black finish on the grille along with a silver-finished front bumper. On the inside, the car now gets leather upholstery with the “Thar” logo emblazoned on the front seats. The highlight of the Thar 700 is a special badge on the vehicle with signature of Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group. The Thar 700 will be available in an all new Aquamarine colour, in addition to the popular Napoli Black colour scheme.

The Mahindra Thar 700 gets its power from a BS-IV compliant, 2.5-litre CRDe turbo-diesel engine mated to five-speed manual transmission. The four-cylinder diesel engine is capable of producing 105 PS at 3,800 rpm and 247 Nm of torque between 1,800 and 2,000 rpm. The car will also come equipped with an Anti-lock Braking System (ABS).

Speaking on the launch of the special edition Thar 700, Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales and Marketing, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, said, “We are delighted to introduce the last 700 units of our iconic off-roader, Thar, in its current avatar. We believe that the enthusiasts will see it as their last chance to own a piece of this Mahindra legacy, as a must-have garage collectible. The Thar is clearly an extension of our 70 years legacy and what brand Mahindra stands for. Over the years, it has successfully shaped the lifestyle vehicle segment while being popular with the off-road tribe.”

Mahindra have opened the bookings of the Thar 700 at authorized dealerships or online via the company’s website.

Srory: Koustubh Mukherjee