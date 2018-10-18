Nissan Unveil the Made in India Kicks SUV

Nissan India today unveiled their upcoming SUV – the Kicks, marking the beginning of their aggressive India strategy for the coming years.

Nissan India invited us to the UAE to drive the internationally-sold Kicks as part of their SUV line-up, however, the Kicks we drove wasn’t destined for India as it was based on smaller platform. Today, the company has unveiled the made in India, for India Kicks at a lavish event in Mumbai. The SUV unveiled today is based on the Nissan-Renault B0 platform, which is already in use in the Renault Captur. We already know the capability of this very platform and it is safe to say that the Kicks will likely hold its own in the handling and ride-quality departments. However, we will reserve our judgement for after we’ve experience it first-hand.

The only details revealed by Nissan at this point include the Kicks’ dimensions, where the 2,673 mm wheelbase and 1,813 mm width is exactly the same as the Captur. Currently, Nissan have only talked about the design of the Kicks and have stressed on its features like the LED Projector Headlamps and DRL, shark-fin antenna, 17-inch alloy wheels, signature Nissan grille, boomerang inspired tail lamps, and a floating roof design. Nissan, however, haven’t revealed the interior of the Kicks yet, and we are guessing that they might do so at a later date to keep the buzz around the Kicks alive.

As for the engines, we still haven’t heard anything from Nissan, however, the Kicks will most likely come with Nissan’s 1.5-litre diesel and petrol engines. The Kicks will be going up against the likes of Renault’s Captur and Duster, and also Hyundai’s Creta, an SUV that leads the segment. We believe that Nissan will be pricing the new Kicks from Rs 10 – 15 lakh, however, we will have to wait till January 2019 for the price reveal.