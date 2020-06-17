Next-Gen Skoda Octavia Launch Postponed To 2021

The fourth-gen Skoda Octavia will be launched in the following year due to the ongoing global onslaught of the deadly Covid-19 virus.

This next-gen Skoda Octavia will have some design changes, albeit with subtility, rather than being the offspring of a wild one. This does stay in tune with the rest of Skoda’s line up, all of whom sport elegant design features which do have their own appeal. We can expect LED lamps upfront and at the rear, a new infotainment system, and a virtual cockpit that is seen on the foreign-spec Octavia. In addition, all the smartphone connectivity features and a high-end speaker system should make its way to the Indian production model.

The Skoda Octavia would in all probability sport the 1.5-litre TSI EVO turbocharged petrol that makes 150 hp and 250 Nm of torque, that would soon be introduced in the Skoda Karoq and well as seen in the Volkswagen T-Roc. The New Skoda Octavia would take on the likes of the Honda Civic and Hyundai Elantra, both of which have their own fan base in the country. However, the Skoda Octavia has its own points to boast off, known for its build quality and spacious comfortable ergos, the car has been a winner in the country in the past. In addition, if a little excitement is what one needs, the Octavia is available with the RS version, which will put a smile on the face of the sourest egg.

We look forwards to the next-gen Skoda Octavia’s launch and especially look forward to the RS variant indeed. We shall keep you posted on further happenings here. Stay tuned.