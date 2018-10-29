New Toyota Corolla To Be Unveiled Soon



The new 2019 Toyota Corolla was revealed in its Touring Sport and hatchback guise, the sedan form should be unveiled soon, and make its way to Indian shores eventually.

The new Toyota Corolla Touring Sport was created in Europe and will cater to the growing European and American markets. Toyota claims the new body type is aimed at people looking for practicality and style without compromise. The new Corolla is based on the brand’s new Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) GA-C platform. The new model is not an adaptation of the hatchback but rather an all-new model, and we expect the same for the sedan variant soon.

Engine options in Europe currently include a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol motor developing either 116 PS or 122 PS, or the 1.8-litre 180-PS motor. There is also the 2.0-litre hybrid powertrain on offer for the more environmentally conscious buyers.

Currently, the new 2019 Toyota Corolla has only been showcased in two different forms – hatchback and Touring Sport. The sedan version of Toyota’s most popular car will make its début soon and go on sale in Europe and America after its global unveil. Expect it to come here soon.

Story: Sahej Patheja