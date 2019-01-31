New Škoda Kamiq Design Sketches Exhibited

We have the first glimpses of the new Škoda Kamiq compact urban SUV. This new car continues to use the Czech manufacturer’s new design language and includes a bunch of new-age features.

The new Škoda Kamiq seems to get a powerful yet futuristic look to at, with a wide, upright radiator grille that sits at the end of a sculpted bonnet. The lines of the car flow smoothly, giving it an elongated feel that fits quite well with a similarly fashioned roof-line. Up front, the car gets a two-part headlight design, where daytime running lights sit above the main headlamps.

We see a high bonnet, large wheels, and a diffuser; all which point to generous ground clearance. Balanced proportions and clean surfaces seem to be the order of the day, combining the future with the timeless less-is-more philosophy. The rear gets a C-shaped, tail-lamp design and will have the Škoda branding emblazoned on the back rather than the usual logo.

The Škoda Kamiq is slated to be showcased at the Geneva Motor Show that will take place from 5-17 March this year. It will be interesting to see the vehicle in the flesh as it does seem to be a rather good looking machine.

Story: Zal Cursetji