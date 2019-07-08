New Renault Duster Launched

The new Renault Duster has been launched in India. It is available in a total of nine variants starting from Rs 8.00 lakh (ex-showroom).

The refreshed new Renault Duster has arrived and it boasts of 25 new features and technological advancements. The design of the new Duster has been created specifically for the Indian consumers preferences. Updates include a tri-winged full-chrome grille, dual-tone body-colour front bumper with muscular skid-plates, and projector headlamps with LED signatures. There are also new diamond-cut 16-inch alloy wheels to make the new Duster stand out. The ground clearance is 205 mm, with the AWD version offering a more generous 210 mm. Other design highlights include kayak roof-rails, body-coloured wing-mirrors, matte-black tailgate detailing and “Waterfall” LED tail-lamp clusters. The new colour options are Caspian Blue and Mahogany Brown.

The interior features an all-new Midnight Black theme to give the cabin of the new Renault Duster a completely new look and feel. It gets new blue glazed seats and a dual-tone centre fascia with a soft-touch dashboard and door trim. The ice blue graphic instrument cluster with multi-information display helps the driver stay updated on critical driving parameters. The all-new 6.5-inch touchscreen MediaNAV Evolution comes with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, voice recognition and EcoGuide – a system that monitors driving patterns and provides guidelines to improve efficiency. The audio system on the new Renault Duster is from Arkamys with four speakers and two front tweeters for enhanced sound output. The new Renault Duster comes equipped with a fully-automatic climate control.

Standard safety features include Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD), driver and passenger airbags, rear parking sensors, seat belt reminder, and speed alert. Additional features such as the Reverse Parking Camera, Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and Hill-Start Assist enhance the Duster’s capabilities.



The new Renault Duster is available with a choice of three engines and five drivetrain choices. The 1.5-litre petrol engine makes 106 PS and 142 Nm, and is available with a choice of a five-speed manual transmission or the XTRONIC CVT. The popular 1.5-litre dCi diesel engine is available in two output levels. The lower trims have 85 PS and 200 Nm, while the dCi110 versions get 110 PS and 245 Nm. The 110 is available with a six-speed manual transmission with optional all-wheel drive and an automated transmission as well.



Personalization is at hand with the new Renault Duster as there is a range of 38 different categories of innovative accessories which enhance its SUV appeal and make the drive more comfortable and convenient.

The prices of the new Duster are listed below:

Petrol RxE: Rs 8.00 lakh

Petrol RxS: Rs 9.20 lakh

Petrol RxS(O) CVT (Auto): Rs 10.00 lakh

Diesel dCi85 RxE: Rs 9.30 lakh

Diesel dCi85 RxS: Rs 10.00 lakh

Diesel dCi110 RxS: Rs 11.20 lakh

Diesel dCi110 RxZ: Rs 12.10 lakh

Diesel dCi110 RxS(O) AMT (Auto): Rs 12.50 lakh

Diesel dCi110 RxZ AWD: Rs 12.50 lakh

Read more: All New Renault Triber Revealed to the World

Story: Azaman Chothia