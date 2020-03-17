New Renault Duster Launched

The new 2020 Renault Duster has been launched starting at Rs 8.49 lakh ex-showroom. Here is a look at what the it has in store for us.

Renault have been calling the Duster a bolder car than what it was and it is now fitted with new projector headlamps with LED DRLs. We also see Everest diamond-cut alloy wheels and a tri-winged chrome grille up front. On the inside we a newly designed steering wheel and premium blue glazed upholstery. All these make the Renault Duster sport a more premium and modern feel. The Renault Duster now comes with automatic climate control and a new cooled storage unit. Both of these will immensely help customers during the dreaded summer months in India. Customers may also buy illuminated scuff plates and a footwell lamp.

The French auto manufacturer promise that their new 1.5-litre, in-line four-cylinder, petrol engine is a fuel-efficient unit. The engine produces 106 hp and 142 Nm of torque, and is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. The pricing for the new Renault Duster starts at Rs 8.49 lakh for the RXE, with the RXS at Rs 9.29 lakh and RXZ at Rs 9.99 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.