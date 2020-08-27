New Porsche Panamera Arrives with New Turbo S and 4S E-Hybrid

The new Porsche Panamera, the facelift model of the second-generation spiritual four-door 911, has arrived and there are two all-new variants.

When it comes to four-door, sport-luxury tourers that can do it all, from mile-munching to track-days, few can compare to the Panamera. The new Porsche Panamera takes the game further. A total of 12 variants are available across three body styles – four-door sports saloon, four-door long-wheelbase “Executive”, and a four-door estate “Sport Turismo”.

The Sport Design front end is standard on the new Porsche Panamera. It brings striking air-intakes, larger side cooling openings, and a single-bar front light module. Inside, the Porsche Communication Management (PCM) includes additional digital functions and services such as the improved Voice Pilot online voice control, Risk Radar for up-to-date road sign and hazard information, wireless Apple CarPlay and many other Connect services. The new Porsche Panamera also offers an extensive range of innovative light and assistance systems, such as the now standard Lane Keeping Assist with road sign recognition, as well as Porsche InnoDrive with adaptive cruise control, Night Vision Assist, Lane Change Assist, LED matrix headlights including PDLS Plus, Park Assist including Surround View and head-up display.

The line-up begins with the new Porsche Panamera. The powerplant is the 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 with 330 hp and 450 Nm, paired to the 8PDK eight-speed dual-clutch automatic and rear-wheel drive. It is rated at up to 11.62 km/l with as low as 197 g/km of CO2. There are Panamera 4, 4 Executive and 4 Sport Turismo variants next, with the same engine but all-wheel drive. Here, the chassis and control systems are optimized to provide a sporty and comfortable ride. There is a revamped Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) system for improved damping comfort, while the Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control Sport (PDCC Sport) ensures improved body stability with electric roll stabilization. New steering controls and tyres also arrive. These are rated at up to 11.49 km/l with as low as 199 g/km of CO2.

Next up is the Panamera 4S E-Hybrid which combines the previous S-spec 440-hp 2.9-litre V6 with a plug-in hybrid electric driveline. The engine is joined by a 100-kW e-motor and larger 17.9-kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The combined output is a heady 560 hp and 750 Nm. Pure electric range is now up to 54 km, based on the new WLTP EAER City test standard. It is rated at up to 50 km/l and as low as 47 g/km CO2.

The new Porsche Panamera GTS – available only as standard and Sport Turismo, no Executive – continues with the 4.0-litre biturbo V8 but gets a bump up of 20 hp to 480 hp, with 620 Nm of peak torque. The power delivery is like that of a classic sports car with naturally aspirated engine with traditional V8 sound characteristics thanks to the new standard sports exhaust system. It is rated at up to 9.34 km/l with as low as 244 g/km of CO2. The GTS models get the new darkened Exclusive Design tail-light clusters with dynamic coming/leaving home function. Three new 20- and 21-inch wheel designs have been added to the selection list.

The big change in the new Porsche Panamera line-up is the dropping of the 550-hp Turbo and the 680-hp Turbo S E-Hybrid powertrains for a new Turbo S.

The new face of the all-new Porsche Panamera Turbo S features distinctively larger side air intakes and new elements in the body colour connected horizontally to emphasize its width. The all-new Turbo S can go from from zero to 100 km/h in 3.1 seconds. This is thanks to the power output of 630 hp and 820 Nm of torque – up 80 hp and 50 Nm – on the Turbo. It is rated at up to 9.25 km/l with as low as 245 g/km of CO2. It can achieve a top speed of 315 km/h. To deliver the hefty power and torque to the road in the best and most controlled manner and maximize cornering performance, the PASM three-chamber air suspension and the PDCC Sport roll stabilization system including Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV Plus) have been specifically tuned.

The new Porsche Panamera Turbo S has proven its uncompromising performance capability on the legendary Nürburgring Nordschleife with test driver Lars Kern having completed the 20.8-km-long lap in 7:29.81 – the new official record in the “executive cars” class.

Prices for the new Porsche Panamera start from €91,345 (Rs 78 lakh) in Germany. It is available to order now and will be in dealerships in October.