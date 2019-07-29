New Porsche Macan and Macan S Launched in India

The new Porsche Macan and Macan S have been launched in India at Rs 69.98 lakh and 85.03 lakh (ex-showroom).

The fast-growing compact SUV segment gets two new additions from Porsche in India. Under the hood of the Porsche Macan is a 2.0-litre, turbocharged, in-line four, petrol engine that produces 252 hp and a peak torque of 370 Nm. The Macan accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in 6.5 seconds when equipped with the optional Sport Chrono Package, and reaches a top speed of 227 km/h. On the other hand, the Macan S is powered by their latest 3.0-litre V6 turbo-petrol engine that was introduced in the new Panamera and Cayenne. In the Macan S, this powerplant makes 354 hp and churns out 480 Nm of peak torque. The Macan S can accelerate from a standstill to 100 km/h in just 5.1 seconds with the Sport Chrono Package, and has a top speed of 254 km/h.

The main feature that the German manufacturers have paid attention to are the vehicle dynamics of the new Porsche Macan and Macan S. The chassis has been worked on to increase driving pleasure and in turn, offers a more stable and improved level of comfort. This has been achieved with the help of newly developed mixed-size tyres, enhanced brakes and the intelligent all-wheel drive Porsche Traction Management (PTM) system. Porsche claims that the new Macan truly feels like a sports car. The design of the new Porsche Macan and Macan S has evolved and now appears more distinctive and confident. The front end has been revamped and now looks wider than before. The new headlights feature LED technology as standard. The car gets a new three-dimensional LED light paned on the rear of the vehicle. The four new colour options that are being offered are Mamba Green Metallic, Dolomite Silver Metallic, Miami Blue and Crayon.

The interiors of the Porsche Macan and Macan S feature high-quality equipment that includes seat surfaces covered with Alcantara, steering wheel, selector lever and armrests finished in leather. There is also an option available that gets full-leather interiors. The GT sports steering wheel is available optionally that gets a mode switch (Including Sport Response button) integrated into it, that was originally used on the Porsche 918 Spyder. Functionality in the Macan and Macan S is delivered through the new Porsche Communication Management (PCM) system that includes a 10.9-inch touchscreen system as standard.

Commenting on the arrival of the new model, Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India, said: “The Macan has been one of our most successful series in India and with the new generation combining even more pronounced Porsche DNA, greater performance and comfort, I am confident that the success story is sure to continue. I believe that the Macan is the most exciting compact SUV on the market, never allowing you to forget it is a true sports car at heart. The new range offers the perfect balance of emotions and functionality. The newly-introduced Crest Care Package for the Macan offers complete peace of mind for the vehicle’s upkeep, and I am delighted to be welcoming the first variants of Macan to the market.”

Story: Azaman Chothia