New Porsche 911 Generation 992 Launch in India

The new Porsche 911 has been launched in its 992 form in India from Rs 1.82 crore (ex-showroom). The new model brings some evolved styling, more powerful engines and has a lot more new tech on board.

First shown at the LA Auto Show in 2018, the new Porsche 911 may look similar to its predecessors to the untrained eye, but the 992 model gets some changes that set it apart from its 991.II predecessor, and they’re outside as well as under the skin. For starters, the 992 model gets Panamera-like treatment on the bonnet, with two rather pronounced lines. The side profile is as iconic as ever, but it has grown longer, and the wider wheel arches, regardless of whether its rear- or four-wheel drive, makes it appear a bit meatier towards the rear too. The rear end has grown and sports a new LED light bar that runs across the width forming a seamless line between the two LED tail-lamp units.

Comprising just four models since launch, the range of the new Porsche 911 is essentially four versions of the Carrera S: the S, 4S, S Cabriolet and 4S Cabriolet; the 4S models are four-wheel driven and are not available in India. The Carrera S and S Cabriolet are now available to order. The new Porsche 911 Carrera S packs a potent 3.0-litre, boxer-six, twin-turbo petrol engine with a peak 450 PS at 6,500 rpm and a substantial 530 Nm of peak torque available between 2,300 and 5,000 rpm. An eight-speed, PDK or Porsche Doppelkupplungsgetriebe, dual-clutch automatic transmission drives the rear wheels.

The Carrera S will hit 0-100 km/h in 3.7 seconds and go on to a top speed of 308 km/h, given the space to stretch its legs on track. The optional Sports Chrono package adds a slew of sporty additions and also shortens the acceleration time to 100 km/h by 0.2 of a second to 3.5 seconds. This is, of course, good, considering the new Porsche 911 Carrera S is longer by 20 mm (4,519 mm) and wider by 44 mm (1,852 mm), with the same wheelbase (2,450 mm), and weighs in at 1,515 kg – heavier than its predecessor. This comes thanks to compliance with the new Euro 6d-TEMP emission standard that mandates more stringent emission control and thus, necessitates additions such as a gasoline particulate filter (GPF) among other essentials.

Prices (ex-showroom) for the new Porsche 911 Carrera S models are as follows:

911 Carrera S – Rs 1.82 crore

911 Carrera S Cabriolet – Rs 1.99 crore

