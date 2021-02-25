New Mercedes C-Class Expands the Comfort Zone

The all-new Mercedes C-Class has been revealed and it brings new-age Benz styling to the sport-luxury sedan segment.

The new Mercedes C-Class (W206) is larger, curvier, smarter and more electrified than ever. New styling, many new features and an enhanced user interface are on offer. At launch, there are three petrol and two diesel powertrains, all four-cylinder, turbocharged units with EQ Boost, and they will be followed by plug-in hybrid petrol and diesel models as well as an all-new four-cylinder AMG model. That’s right. The new Mercedes C-Class will have only four-cylinder units and the nine-speed autos across the range.

But, first, the design. Now reminiscent of the new S- and E-Class models, the new Mercedes C-Class sees a new set of Multibeam LED projector headlights, with one LED lightbar accent, and the new outward and forward-sweeping tail-lights. The front grille now sees a large central star logo. Launched in Selenite Grey Magno, a matte grey flavour, the C has a forward-flowing appearance with narrow eyes and a sweeping shoulder-line. The curved roof line lends it a sporty stance while liberating occupant room. Overall, it’s 65 millimetres longer with a 25-mm longer wheelbase, 10 mm wider, a bit lower, and offers a 455-litre boot, complete with a powered boot-lid.

Inside, there’s a large, wide driver display, 10.25-inch or a full S-Class-like 12.3-inch MBUX, available that gives access to all vehicle functions. The large, centre, tablet-like touchscreen, 9.5-inch standard or an optional larger 11.9-inch unit, supports 3D virtual display and has a smoother haptic feel. There’s also more evident ambient lighting in the trim outline, the air vents, dash and door panels. Optional features include four-zone climate control and heated rear seats. Safety-wise, there’s lane-keep assist, collision mitigation and a parking camera, while dynamics are aided by optional rear-wheel steering.

The engine line is now only a four-pot affair and all units are electrified with a partial onboard 48-volt electrical system. At launch offers three petrol choices: a C 180, C 200 and C 300. The first two use an updated 1.5-litre unit while the C 300 packs the M254-series 2.0-litre unit. The two diesel choices, the C 220 d and C 300 d, both use the updated “OM654 M” unit now with 1,992 cc and higher power. The biggest change is the second-generation integrated starter/generator (ISG), aka EQ Boost, sandwiched between the engine and the transmission, that now adds up to 15 kW (20 hp) and 200 Nm of torque. It also allows for a glide function that allows for further fuel-saving when coasting. Another innovation, with help from the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team, is the segment charger with a flow connection – an advancement of the twin-scroll technology for quicker response.

The C 180 now makes 170 hp and 250 Nm. The C 200 is uprated by 20 hp and 20 Nm to 204 hp and 300 Nm and is available with 4MATIC all-wheel drive. The C 300 still makes 258 hp and 400 Nm and is also available with 4MATIC. The new C 220 d now produces 200 hp and 440 Nm. The C 300 d makes 265 hp and 550 Nm. Both diesels are available only with rear-wheel drive for now.

In the future, there will be EQ Power plug-in hybrid models in both petrol and diesel. The e-motor is upgraded to a 95-kW unit good for 129 hp and 440 Nm. A larger 25.4-kWh high-voltage battery pack will allows for a range of more than 100 km. Expect to see some scintillating efficiency figures; perhaps even three-digit ones on the WLTP low side of the scale. On the flip side, there will also be a new AMG model with four-cylinders and an AMG 9G-MCT with 4MATIC+, too. An AMG C 45 with the M139 and 421 hp? Perhaps. Surely much more. The outgoing C 63 makes 476 hp and the C 63 S has 510. There’s buzz about a 500+hp hybridized version with F1-style multiple motor assist – all vier-zylinder electrified powertrains, remember? We’ll just have to wait and see.