New Mercedes C 200 2.0 Petrol Arrives For 2020

The Mercedes-Benz C 200 2.0 is the new arrival for 2020, retaining the badge but dropping the 48-volt mild-hybridized 1.5-litre powertrain.

The new Mercedes-Benz C-Class is one of the most popular sedans in the German automobile giant’s line-up, racking commendable numbers worldwide as well as in India. Now, for the petrolheads, there’s a new C 200 2.0. The new C 200 from Mercedes-Benz India looks similar to the car sold in 2019 but has a new, much more potent heart. The 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine backed by 48-volt mild-hybrid technology has been replaced by the new M270/M274 series engine of larger displacement and output. Where the previous mild-hybrid C 200 had 184 hp and 280 Nm, the newly-introduced 1,991-cc turbo-petrol four makes 204 hp at 5,500 rpm and 300 Nm between 1,200 and 4,000 rpm – matching the power of the W204 C 250 with the V6 engine but bringing more torque. It also puts it at odds with the A 220 that makes 190 hp and 300 Nm, but we’re not complaining. The new engine is paired to a 9G-Tronic nine-speed automatic driving the rear wheels.

The new Mercedes-Benz C 200 2.0 petrol is now available in two variants as before, the C 200 Prime at Rs 40.90 lakh and the loaded C 200 Progressive, priced at Rs 46.54 lakh, both ex-showroom. These represent an increase of Rs 80,000 and Rs 1.42 lakh respectively for the variants. The Mercedes C 200 is a sport-luxury sedan that packs a lot of equipment including high-performance LED headlamps or MultiBeam LED units, MBUX user experience interface and advanced voice control. It manages to strike a fine balance between luxury, everyday usability and engaging performance. The drive modes, suspension set-up and driver aids all make for a relaxing, yet involving drive.

