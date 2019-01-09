New Mercedes-Benz CLA Makes CES Début

The new Mercedes-Benz CLA has made its formal début at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, USA.

With Nevada and CES lighting up Sin City, the stage was set for the stylish new Mercedes-Benz CLA compact luxury four-door coupé to make an exciting entry. The CLA-Class has been a design sensation since it first arrived featuring CLS-inspired styling at a more affordable price-point. Being based on the Modular Front Architecture (MFA) that also underpins the A-, B-, and GLA-Class cars, the CLA uses a front-wheel-drive layout and has the provision to provide drive to the rear wheels with 4MATIC all-wheel-drive.

The new Mercedes-Benz CLA is larger, measuring 4,688 x 1,830 x 1,439 millimetres long, wide and high respectively is 48 mm longer, 53 mm wider and two mm lower, with wider wheel track front and rear of 1,612 mm and 1,602 mm – greater by 63 and 55 mm respectively. The wheelbase of 2,729 mm also 30 mm more than its predecessor. This frees up more room and also makes getting in and out of the car much easier. The inside has also been revamped with the inclusion of the latest evolution of the MBUX user experience interface. Not only does it have a powerful computer, brilliant screens and graphics, a customizable display, a full-colour head-up display, navigation with augmented reality, software that can learn, as well as “Hey Mercedes”-activated voice control functions.

The MBUX Interior Assist in the new Mercedes-Benz CLA features innovative technology which now supports occupants by making various comfort and UX functions even simpler and more intuitive. Interior Assist operates in non-contact mode and functions both in sunlight and in complete darkness. There are other functions which can be controlled intuitively, without any need to practise corresponding gestures. The Energizing packages with Energizing Coach allow programmes to be selected depending on the situation and individual. The Mercedes-Benz vivoactive 3 Smartwatch wearable also made its world premiere at CES.

More tech from the larger S-Class comes in the form of Active Distance Alert Distronic adaptive cruise control, Emergency Stop Assist, Brake Assist, Lane Change Assist, Lane Keeping Assist. The PreSafe Plus is updated to also recognize an imminent rear collision and preventing further injuries by braking the wheels to reduce the forward jolt upon impact.

The new Mercedes-Benz CLA 250 is the first to arrive with the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol four-cylinder engine making 225 PS and 350 Nm, paired to a 7G-DCT seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission. More petrol and diesel variants with manual and automatic transmissions as well as 4MATIC all-wheel-drive will be offered later this year.

Story: Jim Gorde