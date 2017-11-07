New Mercedes-AMG 45’s Pair Launched In India



Mercedes-AMG have launched the new updated versions of the CLA and GLA 45 in India. Prices starting at Rs. 75.20 lakh.

The new CLA and GLA 45 have undergone a minor design update. The new models have a re-designed front bumper along with a new front-splitter, the car also gets new LED performance headlights giving the car a more sporty appeal. The car also gets a new boot-mounted spoiler to improve aerodynamics. Other additions include an updated interior with new seat inserts and an 8.0-inch infotainment system with navigation, CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity options, along with a 360-degree camera. Mercedes-AMG have also launched the Aero edition models under their design customisation program which allows customers to spec their car to their own liking for an additional fee.

The updated Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 and GLA 45 are powered by the same BiTurbo 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine which now develops 381 PS and 475 Nm, 21 PS and 25 Nm more than the last model, retaining its crown as the most powerful four-cylinder production engine. The increase in power comes courtesy of a new engine control system and the addition of a new exhaust camshaft. Power is sent through the seven-speed AMG Speedshift dual-clutch automatic transmission to the 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system, which means the new 45s can accelerate to 100 km/h in a claimed 4.2-seconds (4.4-seconds for the GLA) and onwards to a limited top speed of 250 km/h.

Mercedes-AMG have been expanding their product portfolio and with the new CLA 45 and GLA 45 being their sixth and seventh products to be launched in India this year, out of a total 12 products available here. The prices (ex-showroom) for the new 45 duo are Rs. 75.20 lakh for the CLA with the ‘Aero pack’ variant priced at Rs. 77.69 lakh. The GLA 45 is priced at Rs. 77.85 lakh with the ‘Aero pack’ priced at Rs. 80.67 lakh.

Speaking at the unveil, Roland Folger, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, “The performance car segment in India is fast evolving and hence product innovation becomes crucial to outpace the industry growth. Driving performance remains the key essence of our renowned sub-brand Mercedes-AMG and we lead the performance segment in India by a wide margin. As a part of our global celebrations of 50 Years of AMG, we are glad to launch seven AMGs this year with the introduction of these two sensational young products from our diverse portfolio. These alluring and radical products appeal to those, who believe in ultimate driving performance, everyday practicality and unmatched luxury appointments. We are committed towards providing the best of our global AMG products to our Indian customers and continue leading in this segment.”

He further added, “With our AMG 45 range, we provide customers a product that embodies the motorsport DNA while adding the practicality of everyday use. The Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 and GLA 45 4MATIC have been modified keeping in mind the changing Indian market sentiments and to suit the young generation’s requirements. We are confident that these new exciting products would create a stronger fan following for AMG in India.”

Story: Sahej Patheja