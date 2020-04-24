New Mercedes A-Class Sedan Specifications Detailed

 

The all-new Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan will be launched in India this year, expectedly. Here’s a look at what it has to offer.

The new A-Class Sedan will be inducted into the Mercedes-Benz India portfolio shortly. It will step in to replace not just the A-Class hatchback but also the CLA-Class sporty four-door coupé model.

The A-Class Sedan measures 4,549 millimetres long, 1,796 mm wide, 1,446 mm high and runs he same wheelbase as the A-Class Hatch it is based on, of 2,729 mm. It also offers a good boot volume of 420 litres. It is also, at present, the most aerodynamic car in production with a drag coefficient of 0.22; a world record. That slippery design is complemented by a selection of engines for motive force.

The new A-Class Sedan was initially offered with one petrol and one diesel engine, but is now being offered with a choice of powertrains in global markets. They all pack in a lot in terms of performance. There are seven petrol-powered variants, including one EQ Power plug-in hybrid and one AMG high-performance model, and one diesel model, with another two expected to follow.

A 200

The A 200 is the entry model and is the only one to have a choice of a six-speed manual or the seven-speed 7G-DCT dual-clutch automatic transmission driving the front wheels. The ‘200’ badge points to a 1,332-cc in-line four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that makes 163 hp and 250 Nm.

A 220

The more potent A 220 packs a more potent 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine, mounted transversely of course, and delivering 190 hp and 300 Nm. This one gets the 7G-DCT automatic transmission and 4MATIC all-wheel drive as standard.

A 250

The A 250 turns up the power on the 2.0-litre engine, making 224 hp and 350 Nm. There are two iterations, front-wheel drive and 4MATIC all-wheel drive. Both variants get the 7G-DCT automatic transmission as standard.

A 250 e

The plug-in hybrid petrol model combines the more efficient 1.4-litre petrol engine from the A 200 with a 75-kW electric motor, capable of 102 hp and 300 Nm, and a 15.6-kWh battery pack. This means the A 250 e can drive on pure electric power or combined hybrid power, giving exceptional range and fuel efficiency in either case.

AMG A 35

The high-performance AMG model is the maximum one can get from the A-Class Sedan. The heavily fettled 2.0-litre turbo-four makes 306 hp and 400 Nm and gets a 7G-DCT with 4MATIC all-wheel drive for quick acceleration and nimble performance. This may be the first to be launched in India.

A 180 d

The most efficient of the conventionally-powered models is the sole diesel variant. It uses a 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel that delivers low CO2 emissions and an efficiency of 25 km/l overall. The 7G-DCT automatic is standard. A 2.0-litre diesel is also expected, as with the B-Class, with a 150-hp 200 d and 190-hp 220 d in the offing.

Here are all the details for the new Mercedes A-Class Sedan models:

Model

A 200

A 220

A 250

A 250 e

AMG A 35

A 180 d

Disp (cc)

1332

1991

1991

1332

1991

1461

Max Power (hp/rpm)

163/5500

190/5800

224/5800

218/5500

306/5800

116/4000

Max Torque (Nm/rpm)

250/1620-4000

300/1600-4000

350/1800-4000

450/1620-4000

400/3000-4000

260/1750-2500

Transmission

6M/7G-DCT

7G-DCT

7G-DCT

7G-DCT

7G-DCT

7G-DCT

4MATIC AWD

N/A

Std

Opt

N/A

Std

N/A

0-100 km/h (s)

8.3 (M)/ 8.1 (A)

7.0

6.3

6.6

4.8

10.6

Top Speed (km/h)

230

237

250

140 (e)/ 235

250

206

CO2 (g/km)

131 (M)/ 119 (A)

149

139/149 (4)

33

164

107

Fuel Economy (km/l overall)

17.54 (M)/ 19.23 (A)

15.38

16.39/15.38 (4)

71.42

13.88

25.00

 

