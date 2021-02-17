New McLaren Artura Makes Hybrid GT More Accessible

The McLaren Artura is the newest addition to the exclusive portfolio of super sport grand tourers and, unlike the P1 – or the rest of the road-car range – brings in a V6.

The all-new McLaren Artura is Woking’s first-ever series-production High-Performance Hybrid (HPH) supercar. It involves know-how from more than 50 years of expertise and experience in road- and race-car engineering, blending thrilling performance and driving dynamics with all-electric driving capability. It’s also the first model to be built on all-new McLaren Carbon Lightweight Architecture (MCLA), optimized for HPH powertrains and built in-house at the McLaren Composites Technology Centre in Sheffield. With a lightweight body made from super-formed aluminium and carbon-fibre, it brings supercar proportions and a design philosophy for a pure and functional look where form follows function.

One of the main highlights in the McLaren Artura is the new V6 plug-in hybrid powertrain. It comprises a new 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 petrol engine that produces 585 hp and 585 Nm and a 70-kW e-motor adding 95 hp and up to 225 Nm together with an energy-dense 7.4-kWh battery pack. The combined output is 500 kW or 680 hp and 720Nm. The McLaren Artura tips the scales at 1,395 kg dry and just 1,498 kg kerb and ready to drive. That makes for 454 hp/tonne and is good enough to hit 0-100km/h in 3.0 seconds, 0-200km/h in 8.3 seconds, and 0-300km/h in 21.5 seconds. Furthermore, it’s not just about ferocious acceleration. The Artura is the most fuel-efficient McLaren ever produced, rated at more than 18 km/l with 129g/km of CO2 in the combined EU WLTP. The battery pack also supports a zero-emission electric range of up to 30 km.

That powertrain is supported by an all-new lightweight eight-speed automatic transmission that also integrates McLaren’s first electronic differential. There’s new rear suspension, tweaekd electro-hydraulic steering and even Proactive Damping Control for enhanced agility, stability and dynamic performance. Contact is via next-generation Pirelli P Zero Corsa tyres with Pirelli’s Cyber Tyre technology that claims to offer grip levels comparable to the extreme P Zero Trofeo R tyres; seen on the 600LT. There’s also a completely new interior with all major controls accessible hands-on-wheel. There’s an 8-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system, configurable advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and even smartphone mirroring. The McLaren Artura also has electrical architecture which enables Over-The-Air (OTA) updates as well as integrated stolen vehicle tracking and future upgrades.

What does a McLaren Artura cost? Prices start from £185,500 (Rs 1.85 crore) in the UK, There’s a five-year vehicle warranty, six-year battery warranty and 10-year body warranty, too.