New Lexus IS Sport Sedan Unveiling Soon

Another exciting digital unveil will take place on 10 June with the new Lexus IS set for a formal reveal.

The new Lexus IS sport sedan is an exciting prospect, combining sporty styling and futuristic design language with a functional interior and a typically Lexus attention to detail, as we’ve already seen in the executive luxury ES 300h and premium luxury LS 500h cars we’ve driven. While the new Lexus IS has only been teased, with the LED tail-lamp bar running across the boot-lid, it may or may not make it to India. The IS fights the BMW 3 Series, Volvo S60, Mercedes-Benz C-Class and Audi A4, among others. The last generation car was not offered here either so that makes for the perfect opportunity for a throwback.

Lexus kept the essence of car’s exterior appearance intact, highlighted by the headlamps, large air intakes in the front bumper and an evolution of the spindle grille. The flowing bumpers with integrated intakes worked well with the new grille and enhanced its sporty feel with a visually lower centre of gravity of the 4.68-metre long IS. The rear saw pronounced L-shaped LED light guides layered within the tail-light housing, apart from rectangular chrome exhaust tips. A sporty F-Sport variant is also offered.

The cabin in the Lexus IS houses the 10.3-inch high-resolution multimedia display screen for a larger and clearer image of the various functions of Lexus’ innovative multimedia system. The Remote Touch Interface (RTI) on the center console made the system easier to use. The centre console saw the audio and ventilation-control panel refined to fit within the knee bolsters, with a high-quality feel and smoother appearance.

The new Lexus IS model should also see a choice of petrol powered offerings with the potential of hybrids as well. First, is the IS 200t with the 2.0-litre in-line four with twin-scroll turbo with further tech to make it even more efficient including Variable Valve Timing-intelligent Wide (VVT-iW) that allows the engine to switch between Otto and Atkinson cycles by varying the intake-valve opening angles, and the D-4ST direct injection system that combines a high-pressure direct injection as well as a low-pressure port injection system. The result is 245 hp at 5,800 rpm and 350 Nm of torque peaking between 1,650 and 4,400 rpm. The Lexus IS 200t gets an eight-speed automatic transmission. A hybrid 250h with up to 186 hp or the more powerful 218-hp 300h could also be expected.

Expect the new Lexus IS to offer more cutting-edge safety equipment as well with the Lexus Safety System+ combining the Pre-Collision System, Lane Departure Alert (LDA) with Steering Assist, Automatic High Beam (AHB) and Radar Cruise Control.