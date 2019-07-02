New Honda e Prototype Breaks Cover

The future of compact electric personal mobility takes a big step forward with the reveal of the Honda e Prototype.

The new Honda e is a compact electric car that addresses several concerns facing the automotive market – space, affordability and environment-friendliness. With its compact size, efficient powertrain and zero-emission motoring capability, the Honda e lights the way forward. It not only promises usability and practicality, but also promises to be fun to drive with responsive dynamics.

At the heart of the Honda e hatchback is an electric motor that puts out 110 kW (150 PS) and more than 300 Nm of torque. The 35.5-kWh battery pack, located under the cabin floor, is also among the most compact and in its class and results in lower weight, a 50:50 weight distribution, and a lower centre of gravity, apart from a fast-charging capability of 80 per cent in just 30 minutes, and a range of over 200 kilometres, making it just right for every urban commuting need.

One aspect of particular interest is ‘Single Pedal Control’. When the accelerator pedal is pushed, the Honda e will accelerate normally. When it is released, automatic regenerative braking kicks in and slows the car down. Single Pedal Control improves driving efficiency in urban situations and reduces the need to use multiple pedals.

The Honda e five-door hatchback is among the most compact and, with its short overhangs and compact foot-print, should be one of the most practical and economical city runabouts out there. That said, the Honda e packs high-strength materials in its structure for better structural rigidity and lower weight. This lightweight chassis provides the ideal platform from which to fine tune suspension and steering settings for a dynamic driving experience. The ‘Sport Mode’ further enhances dynamic characteristics and boosts performance through faster acceleration response.

Expect the production vehicle – to be shown later this year – to bring in all the safety and convenience tech there is and offer some serious bang for the buck when it goes on sale in a few years.