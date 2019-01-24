New Honda Civic Expected Launch in March 2019

Last seen earlier this decade, the Honda Civic is going to make a comeback. The new car is expected to go on sale in March.

The latest generation of the Civic has been styled along the lines of Honda’s latest design philosophy and certainly looks sharp and sleek. The same can be said of the interiors as well. Honda claim that the new cockpit design will offer an engaging experience for the driver. Other notable features include motion adaptive electric power steering, ECON mode, and Honda Connect infotainment system. The Civic will be offered with two engine options and a choice of transmissions as well.

We will be driving the car soon and you can watch out for a comprehensive first drive review in the March issue of Car India.

Story: Joshua Varghese