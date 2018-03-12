New Ferrari 812 Superfast Launched



Ferrari have launched their flagship V12 GT car in India, starting at Rs 5.20 crore (ex-showroom).

The new 812 Superfast is the replacement for the much loved F12berlinetta, and features further improvements over its predecessors. The new 812 Superfast falls in elegant grand tourer line from the Prancing Horse. The new 812 features a new engine based on the F140 GA — a 6,496 cc (6.5-litre) naturally-aspirated V12 which develops 800 PS at 8,500 rpm and 718 Nm at 7,000 rpm. The power is sent to the rear wheels through the F1 derived seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox operated through the steering mounted paddles. All the small changes made by Ferrari mean that the new 812 will accelerate from 0-100 km/h in a claimed 2.9 seconds and on to a top speed of over 210 mph (340 km/h). The 812 Superfast is also the first Ferrari equipped with EPS (Electronic Power Steering) and rear-wheel steering.



The design of the new car is inspired by the F12berlinetta, but goes further with updated styling cues such as the vents in the bonnet, and the new LED headlamps. The two-box, high-tail design is intended to resemble the 365 GTB/4 Daytona, a Pininfarina design. The 812 was designed at the Ferrari Styling Centre.



The new 812 Superfast weighs in the same as the car it replaces, at 1,525 kg, despite packing more power and technology. The new flagship V12 Ferrari has been launched at a starting price of Rs 5.20 crore (ex-showroom) before options and personalisation. Performance-wise, it takes on the Lamborghini Aventador S and the blisteringly quick Porsche 911 GT2 RS.

Story: Sahej Patheja