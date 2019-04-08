New BMW Z4 Roadster Launched in India

The 2019 iteration of the two-door drop-top from Bavaria is here. The new BMW Z4 Roadster is priced from Rs 64.90 lakh and is available across BMW dealerships in India.

The sporty convertible from BMW has a bit of a cult following among motoring enthusiasts the world over, and this latest model has all the right elements to garner more fans. The new Z4 Roadster looks a little sleeker and more contemporary than its predecessor while still retaining that singular elongated bonnet and those svelte swooping lines. The new kidney grille is synonymous with BMW’s latest-gen design philosophy, and the fresh design for the bumpers, the sharp headlamp unit integrating LED headlights, and those rakish 19-inch alloys all stand out.

Being a premium offering from BMW, it, of course, has a completely reworked cockpit offering a plush-looking interior that you can choose to customize to the hilt. With the new Z4 Roadster, you can also pick from two engine options, a first for this model in the Indian market. The smaller and more economical option is the sDrive20i 2.0-litre, inline-four, TwinPower Turbo petrol producing 197 PS from 4,500-6,500 rpm and 320 Nm from 1,450-4,200 rpm. This engine is mated to an eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission. The smaller engine option posts a claimed 0-100 km/h time of just 6.6 seconds.

The more potent option is the M40i, with its 3.0-litre TwinPower Turbo inline-six petrol that churns out a hefty 340 PS from 5,00-6,500 rpm and 500 Nm from 1,600-4,500 rpm. The claimed 0-100-km/h time is a blistering 4.5 seconds. The 20i won’t get the M Sport diff, multiple driving modes, adaptive M suspension, adaptive cruise control, the M Sport Brake package or the M Aerodynamics Package, although you can opt for the latter two if you choose the M Sport package in the 20i. The M40i which costs Rs 78.90 lakh gets all the goodies mentioned above as standard though, apart from the aforementioned beefier engine.

Here’s what Dr Hans-Christian Baertels, President (act.), BMW Group India said regarding this launch: “BMW has a rich history of roadsters that have stood out as icons of pure driving pleasure. The all-new BMW Z4 Roadster is our brand-new addition to BMW’s long history of engrossing roadsters. With dynamic proportions, emotional design and thrilling sportiness, this open-top two-seater takes the classic roadster into the world of tomorrow. When the roof opens, there are no limits to driving pleasure in the all-new BMW Z4 Roadster.”

